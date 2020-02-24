comscore Microsoft-Jio defining partnership of decade: Mukesh Ambani | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft-Jio defining partnership of decade: Mukesh Ambani
News

Microsoft-Jio defining partnership of decade: Mukesh Ambani

News

Ambani said that the mindset to leverage the use of technology already exists in India, but the partnership between Jio and Microsoft will help organizations to get the digital toolset to scale their businesses.

  • Published: February 24, 2020 4:50 PM IST
microsoft-reliance-jio-mukesh-ambani-satya-nadella

Congratulating Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for his leadership of the organization, Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Monday that the collaboration between Microsoft and Jio would be the defining partnership of the decade.

Related Stories


The partnership between the two organizations, announced at the Microsoft‘s “Future Decoded Summit” here, is aimed at helping organizations of all sizes in the country scale their businesses.

“Every entrepreneur in India has the potential to become a Dhirubhai Ambani or Bill Gates,” Ambani said during a fireside chat session with Nadella. Saying that India has transformed tremendously over the past two decades – from a $300 billion economy in early 1990s to becoming a $3 trillion economy in 2020 – Ambani stressed that India is on track to become one of the top three economies of the world.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 now available in India, prices start from Rs 70,990

Also Read

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 now available in India, prices start from Rs 70,990

Ambani said that the mindset to leverage the use of technology already exists in India, but the partnership between Jio and Microsoft will help organizations to get the digital toolset to scale their businesses. About 38 crore people have migrated to the 4G technology platform offered by Jio in about three years, Ambani informed, adding that since the establishment of Jio, average data rate has come down drastically in India – from Rs 300-Rs 500 per GB to Rs 12-Rs 14 per GB.

Nadella said that the mission of Microsoft is to help organization to become independent – not dependent – to build their own Artificial Intelligence and other tech capabilities, and tech intensity.

Watch Video: How to enable fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

In another news, Nadella was recently spotted with the latest dual-screen Surface Duo. Microsoft launched the Duo back in October 2019. The CEO had previously revealed that he had been using early versions of both the Surface Neo and the Duo.

Written with inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 24, 2020 4:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme fitness band to launch on March 5
News
Realme fitness band to launch on March 5
Realme X50 Pro 5G sale in India today at 6PM via Flipkart

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G sale in India today at 6PM via Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Asus Zenfone 5Q gets February 2020 security patch

News

Asus Zenfone 5Q gets February 2020 security patch

Realme X50 Pro 5G launched in India

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G launched in India

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Itel Vision 1 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV Review

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

Microsoft-Jio defining partnership of decade: Mukesh Ambani

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets January security patch

Realme fitness band to launch on March 5

Realme X50 Pro 5G sale in India today at 6PM via Flipkart

Asus Zenfone 5Q gets February 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X could face off at this event

Gaming

Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X could face off at this event
Reliance Jio launches Rs 49, Rs 69 plans for JioPhone users

News

Reliance Jio launches Rs 49, Rs 69 plans for JioPhone users
Reliance Jio announces Rs 2,121 prepaid plan: Key benefits

Telecom

Reliance Jio announces Rs 2,121 prepaid plan: Key benefits
Google Station withdraws from India

News

Google Station withdraws from India
JioFiber Rs 199 weekly plan for 30 days offers 4.5TB data

Telecom

JioFiber Rs 199 weekly plan for 30 days offers 4.5TB data

हिंदी समाचार

Realme फिटनेस बैंड भारत में 5 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, Mi Band 4 और Honor Band 5 को मिलेगी टक्कर

भारत का पहला Realme X50 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, शाम 6 बजे सेल पर इस कीमत में होगा उपलब्ध

भारत में पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन Realme X50 Pro लॉन्च, 37,999 रुपये में खरीदें

Poco X2 कल दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, इस कीमत में खरीदें

Realme X50 Pro 5G Launch Live Updates : भारत में 37,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन

News

Microsoft-Jio defining partnership of decade: Mukesh Ambani
News
Microsoft-Jio defining partnership of decade: Mukesh Ambani
Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets January security patch

News

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets January security patch
Realme fitness band to launch on March 5

News

Realme fitness band to launch on March 5
Realme X50 Pro 5G sale in India today at 6PM via Flipkart

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G sale in India today at 6PM via Flipkart
Asus Zenfone 5Q gets February 2020 security patch

News

Asus Zenfone 5Q gets February 2020 security patch