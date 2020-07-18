Microsoft Launcher for Android gets dark mode and other new features

After the launch of various betas, the stable version of Microsoft Launcher V6.0 has finally been launched. According to the company, this version brings some improvements in the application’s interface and performance. The first version of the Microsoft launcher was originally released in 2017 after a long trial period, which started in 2015, when it still had the name Arrow Launcher. If you have this launcher installed on your Android mobile, you can now update and thus have access to its new functions. Also Read - Microsoft's xCloud game streaming service will launch in September

New Features in Microsoft Launcher

Microsoft Launcher V6.0 for Android brings a new icon to the app, a new dark mode, a Bing-based feature that displays a different background image every day. It also adds new features for customizable icons and support for use in a horizontal position. This release also features bug fixes, a personalized news feed, and some performance improvements.

With support for custom icons, users can now give their smartphones a consistent look with custom icon packs and adaptive icons. The dark theme introduced with this version is compatible with Android's dark mode. Moreover, the update also highlights that it will now consume less memory and battery power on the device.

With the release of version 6, Microsoft may be preparing for the Surface Duo launch. The fact that the launcher can now be used horizontally is considered by many to be an indication of this. The device with two screens and the Android operating system is likely to launch by the end of 2020.

Microsoft Launcher V6.0 for Android is available for download from the Google Play Store. It requires Android 7.0 OS or later and replaces the standard Android launcher. It is important to note that the application does not replicate the PC screen on the Android smartphone. However, it offers compatibility with Microsoft applications. With this, users can have the launcher configured with the same calendar or notes application as on the PC.