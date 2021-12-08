comscore Microsoft launches cybersecurity skilling program in India
Microsoft launches cybersecurity skilling program in India to train over 1 lakh learners

Microsoft’s cybersecurity skilling program aims to bridge the skills gap in India and empower people for a career in digital security.

Microsoft has launched a cybersecurity skilling program in India. (Pixabay)

Microsoft has launched a cybersecurity skilling program in India. As a part of this program, the company aims to train over one lakh learners in India in order to bridge the skills gap in India and empower the country’s workforce for a career in digital security. It is designed to give learners a hands-on experience in the fundamentals of security, compliance, and identity. Also Read - Microsoft rolling out new Office UI for all Windows users: How to enable it

Microsoft said that as a part of its cybersecurity skilling program, it will conduct courses with its strategic consortium of partners including Cloudthat, Koenig, RPS, and Synergetics Learning. The course modules have been designed to support all levels of learners, regardless of where they are in their cybersecurity journey. Also Read - Microsoft launches a Minesweeper inspired Christmas special sweater

Microsoft also said that it has introduced four new security, compliance, and identity certifications, of which the accredited certification for fundamentals will be offered at zero-cost for any individual who attends the associated training through this initiative. Additionally, the company in collaboration with its partners, will offer learners deeply discounted offers on the rest of the advanced role-based certifications. The company is working closely with the government, industry, and civil society partners for upskilling learners in India. Also Read - After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?

“Trust and security are at the heart of who we are as a company, and we work closely with governments, civil society and organizations across the world to help them stay secure. Investing in cybersecurity skilling and preparing the next generation of security leaders is a big part of that effort,” Microsoft India President, Anant Maheshwari said on the occasion.

“Microsoft is deeply committed to democratise skilling for all and this program is a strong step in making cybersecurity skilling accessible and affordable for all,” the Microsoft executive added.

It is worth noting that this partnership is an extension of Microsoft’s global skilling initiative, as a part of which it aims to help 25 million people worldwide acquire new digital skills. The company noted that over three million people have already been skilled in India through this initiative.

  • Published Date: December 8, 2021 2:29 PM IST

