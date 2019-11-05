comscore Microsoft launches new all-in-one Office app for Android and iOS
Microsoft launches new Office app that combines Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Microsoft's new Office App Combines Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Android and iOS users.

  • Published: November 5, 2019 2:10 PM IST
Microsoft unveiled a new Office app for iOS and Android. The new app combines three of the most popular apps — Word, Excel and PowerPoint — into a single go-to app. By combining the apps, Microsoft aims to offer mobile productivity on-the-go. Here is all you need to go.

Microsoft new Office app detailed

The beauty of the new Office app is that users no longer need to download each app separately. “With the new Actions pane, you can intuitively complete a variety of common on-the-go tasks, such as creating and signing PDFs and sharing files between devices,” said Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365.

Launched as a public preview, the Office app is available to Android users through Google Play Store and to iOS users through Apple’s TestFlight programme. The new Office app uses the unique advantages of mobile devices to make content creation easier. For instance, you can snap the picture of a document and turn it into an editable word file, or transform tables from a printed page to Excel.

The company also announced the general availability of the all-new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser set for January 15 release. The all-new Microsoft Edge offers the enterprise new tab page, where users will have direct access to Microsoft 365 files.

Edge browser expands to more devices

Microsoft Edge is now available across devices and platforms. This includes Windows 10, Windows 8x, Windows 7, macOS, iOS and Android, said the company.

Microsoft Xbox Console Streaming service launched

The software giant started the registration process for its xCloud game streaming preview last month. And now it is allowing its Xbox One testers try out a feature called Console Streaming. This feature allows users to play their Xbox One games on their Android smartphones by streaming it from their own console. This feature is out for Android right now. Console streaming will work with both Xbox 360 and Xbox One games.

With inputs from IANS. 

  • Published Date: November 5, 2019 2:10 PM IST

