Microsoft layoffs will especially hit hardware vertical like Xbox gaming consoles, PC accessories, Surface laptops

Microsoft layoffs will especially hit its hardware vertical like Xbox gaming consoles, PC accessories, Surface laptops, AR HoloLens headsets and more, as it brings "changes to its hardware portfolio".

The Microsoft layoffs will especially hit its hardware vertical like Xbox gaming consoles, PC accessories, Surface laptops, AR HoloLens headsets and more, as it brings “changes to its hardware portfolio”. The tech giant is expected to announce big revenue drops in Windows and devices segments next week, reports The Verge. Also Read - Infinix Zero Book Ultra launch nears as Flipkart creates a landing page

In October, Microsoft bundled revenues from HoloLens, Surface, and PC accessories into “devices revenue” during its earnings report. It saw Surface revenue increase by 2 per cent. However, Microsoft warned that its next earnings is likely to see a big drop of “around 30 per cent to devices revenue”. Also Read - Top 5 mid-premium smartphones to play Genshin Impact

While announcing a job cut affecting 10,000 employees, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said that the company is “taking a $1.2 billion charge in Q2 related to severance costs, changes to our hardware portfolio, and the cost of lease consolidation as we create higher density across our workspaces”. Also Read - Drive with full safety: Check out these upcoming SUV models with airbags

Microsoft also forecasted a Windows OEM revenue decline in the high 30 per cent range for its fiscal Q2 2023 earning results. Outside of HoloLens vertical, Microsoft could also be looking at changes to its Surface lineup.

According to the report, Microsoft is also rumoured to have scrapped plans for a dual-screen Surface Duo 3. “The software maker is reportedly moving to a truly foldable design instead and may have even been experimenting with more traditional slab smartphone designs,” the report noted.

Meanwhile, Amazon has started notifying its employees affected by its new round of layoffs, as a part of its plan to reduce its headcount by around 18,000 people, the media reported.

It however, remains unclear as to how many employees are being affected in this particular round, but the company already laid off 2,300 employees in Washington of which the majority worked in Seattle, where one of the company’s headquarters is located, reports The Verge.

Amazon had started its first round of layoffs last November. At the time, there were reports that around 10,000 people would be affected, including members of its hardware and services, human resources, and retail teams.

Earlier this month, Amazon confirmed the layoffs and their massive scale, saying that including the ones from last year, Wednesday’s round, and potential additional cuts in 2023, they would affect 18,000 employees overall.

 

–IANS

 

  • Published Date: January 20, 2023 8:50 AM IST
News
Microsoft layoffs will especially hit hardware vertical like Xbox gaming consoles, PC accessories, Surface laptops

