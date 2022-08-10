comscore Microsoft lays off more employees from R&D projects: Report
News

Microsoft lays off employees from customer-focused R&D projects: Report

News

Microsoft has also slowed hiring in the Windows, Teams and Office groups. There have been multiple layoffs in some of the major tech companies of the world.

Microsoft

Image: Pixabay

Microsoft has reportedly laid off almost 200 employees across the globe. Earlier last month, the company had laid off almost 1,800 employees which amounted to almost 1 percent of the entire workforce of the company. The new series of layoffs reportedly happened from Microsoft happened in the customer-focused R&D projects. Also Read - Spotify introduces redesigned home screen with feeds for music, podcasts

The reports have suggested that the recent posts about the Microsoft layoffs have impacted contracted recruiters across several locations. According to a report by Business Insider, the additional job cuts were concentrated in Microsoft’s Modern Life Experiences (MLX) group, which was put together in 2018 with the goal of “winning back consumers”. Also Read - Meta AI chatbot says Zuckerberg 'too creepy' and Trump will always be US president

Around 200 employees on the Modern Life Experiences team were told to find another position at the company within 60 days, or take severance. A TechCrunch report suggests that the company spokesperson declined to provide details. Also Read - Messaged the wrong person on WhatsApp? Now you have two days to delete it

The Modern Life Experiences team was focused on bringing consumer products directly to the people who need them, empowering families to learn, explore and connect in a fun and safe environment.

The MLS team later partnered Microsoft’s Family Safety group to build the first version of the Family Safety apps for iOS and Android, according to reports.

In June 2020, the MLX group launched Money in Excel, a template that let users automatically connect bank, credit card, investment, and loan accounts to Excel.

“Money in Excel” is scheduled to shut down on June 30, 2023.

Last month, Satya Nadella-run Microsoft became the first tech giant to lay off employees as part of a “realignment”.

The layoffs at Microsoft affected nearly 1 per cent of its 1,80,000-strong workforce across its offices and product divisions.

Microsoft has also slowed hiring in the Windows, Teams and Office groups. There have been multiple layoffs in some of the major tech companies of the world like Google, Meta, Oracle, Twitter, Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel and Salesforce. Some have even taken the route of slowing down the hiring process in order to wait out the economic crisis taking affect in different parts of the globe.

  • Published Date: August 10, 2022 8:53 PM IST

