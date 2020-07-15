comscore Microsoft likely to delay launch of Surface Duo | BGR India
Microsoft likely to delay launch of Surface Duo

The company has pushed the launch data from early 2020, to July and now later this summer.

  • Published: July 15, 2020 5:59 PM IST
Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft has been diligently working on its unique Surface Duo device for quite some time now. Earlier it was indicated the product could be announced in July. But a new report claims the company has delayed the launch of the product. Its source is a tweet from the informant Zac Bowden (@zacbowden), writer for the Windows Central media. The tweet claims that the brand has pushed back internal plans to launch the device this month. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet in the market in 2020 but it needs to evolve

Bowden says the device could now make its way to the market sometime later this summer. The report doesn’t give a reason behind the delay but it seems Microsoft wanted to go through few more tests for the software running on the device. Microsoft intended to project the Surface Duo as a smartphone. The device made its public debut last year. And unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic ended up forcing Microsoft to postpone the launch. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox Series X games event set for July 23: Here are livestream details

Watch: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

There was another report which suggested the company has decided to prepone the launch of Surface Duo to July this year. But has now been delayed as well. Granted, this is a fresh initiative from the company, and it’s possible they don’t want any last-minute jitters. Running on Android with heavy customizations has its challenges and maybe Microsoft is fixing them. Also Read - Microsoft Teams will soon support 49 people for video calls

Surface Duo expected features, specifications

The Surface Duo smartphone will feature dual 5.6-inch screens. It is most likely going to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. According to a recent leak, it will be available in variants with 64GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet in the market in 2020 but it needs to evolve

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet in the market in 2020 but it needs to evolve

Duo comes with a unique 11MP rear camera, loaded with a 3460 mAh battery. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a multi-functional NFC chip. But more importantly, it runs on a heavily customized version of Android from Microsoft to take full advantage of its dual-screen.

  • Published Date: July 15, 2020 5:59 PM IST

