Microsoft's Linkedin suffered global outage last night, service now restored

Linkedin suffered a global outage last night. Microsoft Corporations’s professional networking site Linkedin showed errors for several users across the globe. Users complained that they were unable to use the service. Also Read - LinkedIn survey predicts unrest for Media, IT professionals in next 6 months

A few hours later, the company acknowledged and fixed the issue. The service is now back and working perfectly for everyone. Also Read - LinkedIn says India is fastest-growing market outside the US, sees 20 times growth in 10 years

Soon after the professional networking website suffered global outage users took to Downdetector, an outage tracking website, to complain about it. Also Read - Hey Google! It is time to put privacy ahead of everything

As per a report coming from Reuters, Downdetector “showed there were close to 26,000 incidents of people reporting issues with LinkedIn”. The outage tracking website suggested that the issue impacted thousands of users globally.

Pardon the interruption everyone. We’re back on track now. Unconfirmed reports indicate it might have been Agatha all along. 🎶 — LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) February 23, 2021

The company acknowledged the issue soon after users started to complain.

Earlier today, Microsoft’s LinkedIn said via an official tweet that the issue was causing certain functional requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly and that the company was working on a fix.

The company took to its official Twitter handled and posted, “Pardon the interruption everyone. We’re back on track now. Unconfirmed reports indicate it might have been Agatha all along.”

For the unaware, Linkedin helps users find a suitable job. It also lets employees hint for best-suited employees.