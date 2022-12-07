comscore Microsoft may build 'super app' to fight Apple and Google: All you need to know
Microsoft may build 'super app' to fight Apple and Google: Check details

Tech giant Microsoft will reportedly build an all-in-one 'super app' to compete with Apple and Google mobile dominance.

  • Microsoft may build an all-in-one 'super app' to compete with Apple and Google.
  • The tech giant aspires to emulate companies such as Tencent.
  • Microsoft also announced a huge price hike of up to 11 per cent for its software and services.
Tech giant Microsoft will reportedly build an all-in-one ‘super app’ to compete with Apple and Google mobile dominance. The application might combine shopping, messaging, web search, news and other services all in one place, reports AppleInsider. Executives at Microsoft believe that the application will help to grow both Bing search and their advertising business. The tech giant aspires to emulate companies such as Tencent, which has all-in-one applications like WeChat. Also Read - Google rolls out new features for Pixel devices including Live translate in more languages

It is still unclear whether the company will ever release such an application. Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant had introduced ‘polls’ that offer users a way to create polls right away with the Microsoft Forms app, making meetings more engaging in Teams. Also Read - Facebook parent Meta threatens to ban news on its platform in US over journalism bill

To post a poll in a Teams channel or get instant feedback in a chat pane, go to the channel or chat you want to include a poll in, then at the bottom of your Teams window, select Forms, then add your question – and – Answer options. Also Read - Google's biggest Pixel Feature Drop arrives with free VPN, clear calling, and recorder labels

Microsoft also announced a huge price hike of up to 11 per cent for its software and services in India due to currency fluctuations. The company said the “Indian rupee pricelist changes to harmonise its prices for commercial on-premises software and online services between India and the Asian region, effective February 1, 2023”.

“Starting February 1, 2023, Indian rupee prices for commercial on-premises software will increase by 4.5 per cent, online services will increase by 9 per cent, and Windows GGWA will increase by 11 per cent to realign close to prevailing USD pricing levels in the Asian region,” said Microsoft in an official announcement.

Services such as Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365 will appear on Microsoft’s official site for direct sale to India-based customers from February 1, 2023, with revised Indian rupee prices. For business customers, these changes will not affect existing orders under licensing agreements for products that are subject to price protection, according to the company.

–IANS

 

  Published Date: December 7, 2022 12:03 PM IST
