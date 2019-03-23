Microsoft notifying users about end of Windows 7

Microsoft is rolling out a notification update to existing Windows 7 users, informing them that the software giant is pulling away support for the operating system (OS) version. “After 10 years of service, January 14, 2020, is the last day Microsoft will offer security updates for computers running Windows 7. This update enables reminders about Windows 7 end of support,” the company wrote in a post on Friday.

The software giant revealed its plans of notifying users about the end of Windows 7 earlier this month. “This update is available through Windows Update. If automatic updates are enabled, this update will be downloaded and installed automatically. Users would be given an option to select the “do not remind again” option if they wish to get rid of the notification.

Windows 10 is still edging closer to Microsoft’s goal of having it installed on 1 billion devices and the end of Windows 7 would help promote Windows 10 further, The Verge reported. Windows 10 is now running on more than 800 million devices. Besides, Microsoft has confirmed that its old Office assistant Clippy, the animated paper clip character, is not making a comeback, at least not anytime soon.

Born in Office 97, Clippy offered hints, helps and shortcuts to Microsoft Office users. Earlier this week, rumors of Clippy’s return sparked after it made a one-day appearance as an animated pack of stickers for Microsoft Teams which were released on the Office Developer GitHub page, Engadget reported on Friday.

However, the company has dismissed the possibility of Clippy’s comeback. “Clippy has been trying to get his job back since 2001, and his brief appearance on GitHub was another attempt,” The Verge quoted a Microsoft spokesperson as saying on Friday. “While we appreciate the effort, we have no plans to bring Clippy to Teams.”