comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft notifying users about end of Windows 7
News

Microsoft notifying users about end of Windows 7

News

The software giant revealed its plans of notifying users about the end of Windows 7 earlier this month.

  • Published: March 23, 2019 12:36 PM IST
windows-7-pc

Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is rolling out a notification update to existing Windows 7 users, informing them that the software giant is pulling away support for the operating system (OS) version. “After 10 years of service, January 14, 2020, is the last day Microsoft will offer security updates for computers running Windows 7. This update enables reminders about Windows 7 end of support,” the company wrote in a post on Friday.

The software giant revealed its plans of notifying users about the end of Windows 7 earlier this month. “This update is available through Windows Update. If automatic updates are enabled, this update will be downloaded and installed automatically. Users would be given an option to select the “do not remind again” option if they wish to get rid of the notification.

Windows 10 is still edging closer to Microsoft’s goal of having it installed on 1 billion devices and the end of Windows 7 would help promote Windows 10 further, The Verge reported.  Windows 10 is now running on more than 800 million devices. Besides, Microsoft has confirmed that its old Office assistant Clippy, the animated paper clip character, is not making a comeback, at least not anytime soon.

Born in Office 97, Clippy offered hints, helps and shortcuts to Microsoft Office users. Earlier this week, rumors of Clippy’s return sparked after it made a one-day appearance as an animated pack of stickers for Microsoft Teams which were released on the Office Developer GitHub page, Engadget reported on Friday.

However, the company has dismissed the possibility of Clippy’s comeback. “Clippy has been trying to get his job back since 2001, and his brief appearance on GitHub was another attempt,” The Verge quoted a Microsoft spokesperson as saying on Friday. “While we appreciate the effort, we have no plans to bring Clippy to Teams.”

  • Published Date: March 23, 2019 12:36 PM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7 leak hints at notch-less display, pop-up selfie camera and triple rear cameras
News
OnePlus 7 leak hints at notch-less display, pop-up selfie camera and triple rear cameras
Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

IPL 2019: Rs 199, Rs 499 BSNL prepaid plans for cricket lovers unveiled

News

IPL 2019: Rs 199, Rs 499 BSNL prepaid plans for cricket lovers unveiled

How to stream a PC game to your smartphone and play with touch controls

Gaming

How to stream a PC game to your smartphone and play with touch controls

Huawei Enjoy 9S, Enjoy 9e and MediaPad M5 Youth Edition to debut on March 25: Report

News

Huawei Enjoy 9S, Enjoy 9e and MediaPad M5 Youth Edition to debut on March 25: Report

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Skagen Falster 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Microsoft notifying users about end of Windows 7

Ola cabs banned in Bengaluru for licence violation

OnePlus 7 leak hints at notch-less display, pop-up selfie camera and triple rear cameras

IPL 2019: Rs 199, Rs 499 BSNL prepaid plans for cricket lovers unveiled

Huawei Enjoy 9S, Enjoy 9e and MediaPad M5 Youth Edition to debut on March 25: Report

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft notifying users about end of Windows 7

News

Microsoft notifying users about end of Windows 7
Halo coming to PC with Master Chief Collection

Gaming

Halo coming to PC with Master Chief Collection
How to connect Xbox One X controller with PC

Gaming

How to connect Xbox One X controller with PC
Microsoft app lets users explore photos by touch

News

Microsoft app lets users explore photos by touch
Fortnite has made cross play between Xbox and PS4 default for the battle-royale mode

Gaming

Fortnite has made cross play between Xbox and PS4 default for the battle-royale mode

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग 10 अप्रैल को लॉन्च करेगी नॉच-लैस डिस्प्ले वाला Galaxy A90 स्मार्टफोन

Lok Sabha Election 2019: ऐसे करें अपना वोट ऑनलाइन रजिस्टर

फेक न्यूज से बचाने के लिए व्हाट्सएप जल्द लॉन्च करेगा ये दो नए फीचर

शाओमी का Mint लॉन्चर आप फ्री में कर सकते हैं इंस्टॉल, जानें कैसे

आज इन 5 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील, दस हजार तक मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट

News

Microsoft notifying users about end of Windows 7
News
Microsoft notifying users about end of Windows 7
Ola cabs banned in Bengaluru for licence violation

News

Ola cabs banned in Bengaluru for licence violation
OnePlus 7 leak hints at notch-less display, pop-up selfie camera and triple rear cameras

News

OnePlus 7 leak hints at notch-less display, pop-up selfie camera and triple rear cameras
IPL 2019: Rs 199, Rs 499 BSNL prepaid plans for cricket lovers unveiled

News

IPL 2019: Rs 199, Rs 499 BSNL prepaid plans for cricket lovers unveiled
Huawei Enjoy 9S, Enjoy 9e and MediaPad M5 Youth Edition to debut on March 25: Report

News

Huawei Enjoy 9S, Enjoy 9e and MediaPad M5 Youth Edition to debut on March 25: Report