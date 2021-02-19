Microsoft Office 2021 announced: Here's what is all about

Microsoft, with an aim to let people use its Office apps offline, has introduced the new version of MS Office, called the Microsoft Office 2021. Also Read - Microsoft Teams suffers outage in major parts of the globe, causes delay in receiving messages

The new Office version brings about a slew of features and comes in addition to Microsoft 365, which is a cloud-based subscription model. Here's a look at what all it brings to our plates.

Microsoft Office 2021 details revealed

Announced back in September, Microsoft Office 2021 will be available in two versions: one will be for commercial users (Office LTSC or Office Long Term Servicing Channel) and the other one will be for the general people. It won't require any subscription.

Both versions will come with improvements but the LTSC were will get most of the sparkle. Office LTSC will get accessibility and performance enhancements that will reflect in most of the MS apps such as Word, Powerpoint, Excel, and more.

But, this isn’t the highlight. The attraction is the inclusion of Dark mode in Office LTSC, which is bound to attract many, So, you get offline access to Microsoft Office, that too, in Dark mode. However, apart from this, not much of a visual change is expected.

There is one downside too; Microsoft Office LTSC pricing for Office Professional Plus, Office Standard, and individual apps is getting a 10 percent hike. This will be for commercial users. Pricing for small business and general users will be the same. Additionally, LTSC will now be available for only five years instead of seven.

The introduction of Office 2021 comes as a surprise after the company introduced Microsoft 365 software (replacing Office 365) back in April last year inclined towards the cloud. But, it seems like the Redmond-based company wants to give people more options for an easy MS Office experience.

Microsoft Office 2021 will come with OneNote app and will also support both 32- and 64-bit versions.

It will be available for both Windows and Mac users in the second half of this year. This is when more details regarding the new version of the Microsoft software will be revealed.