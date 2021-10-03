Tech giant Microsoft has announced to release its latest software suite this week, dated October 5. The release is on the same day when Windows 11 will officially unveil. The price of the Microsoft software suite is also out now. It was first reported by Engadget. Also Read - Windows 11 release this week: Microsoft fixes key bugs ahead of official launch

Microsoft’s software suite includes Office Home and Student 2021 and Office Home and Business 2021. The tech company has revealed that Office Home and Student, which unlocks Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Microsoft Teams will cost $150, which roughly translates to Rs 11,200 approx. The specific India price hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Asus Vivobook 15 OLED with up to 16GB RAM, Windows 10 launched in India: Price, specifications

The media report noted that Office Home and Business has added Outlook to the list and allows the rights to use these apps for commercial purposes. This costs at $250, which roughly translates to Rs 18,500. Also Read - Nokia PureBook S14 launched in India at Rs 56,990, sale begins during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

With this year’s launch, some extra tools from the Microsoft 365 subscription service are making their way to Office, such as collaboration features like co-authoring and the ability to send out automatic updates when files are edited.

Many of the apps are getting a new look, too, with rounded window corners and a neutral colour palette.

Programmes receiving a digital facelift are Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, Project, Publisher and Visio.

The updated look will also go live for Windows 10 users.

Microsoft 365 and the Office bundles will feature Teams, the company’s video-chat app. Windows 11 already includes Teams, but this move brings the app to Windows 10 and macOS as well.

(With inputs from IANS)