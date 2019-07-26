comscore Microsoft Office 365 web-based e-mail leaks out IP addresses | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft Office 365 web-based e-mail is leaking out IP addresses in e-mails
News

Microsoft Office 365 web-based e-mail is leaking out IP addresses in e-mails

News

Digging deeper, the report revealed that the webmail app injects the IP address under the “x-originating-ip” header in the email. Interestingly, the report also noted that this is not really a bug but an enterprise level feature.

  • Published: July 26, 2019 8:11 PM IST
Microsoft Office 365 mail

A new report has surfaced online exposing a surprising revelation about the web version of the Microsoft Office 365 email. According to the report revealed that Office 365 web app is leaking the IP addresses of its users though email. To be clear, the app is injecting the local IP address of the users inside the emails under an extra header. The report also highlighted that Office 365 is the only webmail service to inject the local IP address in emails. It even went ahead to confirm this by testing the webmail interfaces from Outlook.com, AOL, Yahoo, Gmail, and Office 365.

Microsoft Office 365 webmail IP exposing details

According to a comprehensive report by Bleeping Computer, Office 365 webmail users are exposing their IP addresses through email. Microsoft Office 365 does not inform its users about this. Digging deeper, the report revealed that the webmail app injects the IP address under the “x-originating-ip” header in the email. Interestingly, the report also noted that this is not really a bug but an enterprise level feature. The report revealed that Microsoft removed the header from Hotmail back in 2013. Before 2013, the “x-originating-ip” tag was present in the official consumer version of Hotmail. Microsoft clarified that it removed this tag to improve “the online safety and security of its users”.

Not a bug but a feature

The report stated that Microsoft intentionally left this header in the enterprise Microsoft Office 365 webmail. It added that this allows IT administrators to track the origin of the email sent to their organization. This is particularly helpful in instances where an account has been hacked. The report also noted that Office 365 administrators can disable this header if they don’t use this feature. Disabling the header across the organization is as easy as setting a new rule in the Exchange administrator center.

VLC media player: A serious security flaw discovered as the company works on a fix

Also Read

VLC media player: A serious security flaw discovered as the company works on a fix

It is quite easy to thing of this header as a threat to privacy and security of any Office 365 users. However, the ability to check the origin of the email comes handy especially in case of enterprise security and audit. The header provides a straight-forward way to administrators to locate any compromised devices and remotely disable them or lock the account out. If you are an Office 365 user and your IT admin has not disabled the feature then you can use a VPN to maintain your privacy. However, we don’t recommend you to do that because of reasons mentioned above.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 26, 2019 8:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday: Xiaomi Redmi K20, Realme X on flash sale
Deals
Flipkart Super Flash Sunday: Xiaomi Redmi K20, Realme X on flash sale
Redmi K20 Pro update brings camera optimization and more

News

Redmi K20 Pro update brings camera optimization and more

Huawei Nova 5i Pro launched with quad-camera and Kirin 810

News

Huawei Nova 5i Pro launched with quad-camera and Kirin 810

Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline

Honor TV to sport a a pop-up camera; more details revealed

News

Honor TV to sport a a pop-up camera; more details revealed

Most Popular

Realme X Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Redmi K20 Pro update brings camera optimization and more

Huawei Nova 5i Pro launched with quad-camera and Kirin 810

Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline

Honor TV to sport a a pop-up camera; more details revealed

OnePlus Music Festival announced in India

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

A serious security flaw discovered in VLC Media Player; fix in works

News

A serious security flaw discovered in VLC Media Player; fix in works
Google to fix loophole that let firms track porn-viewing habits

News

Google to fix loophole that let firms track porn-viewing habits
Facebook and Google found tracking users on porn websites

News

Facebook and Google found tracking users on porn websites
WhatsApp payment service may be closer to launch in India

News

WhatsApp payment service may be closer to launch in India
Microsoft Windows 10 May 2019 update for Surface Book 2 pulled

News

Microsoft Windows 10 May 2019 update for Surface Book 2 pulled

हिंदी समाचार

इस रविवार दोपहर 12 बजे 5 फोन होंगे फ्लैश सेल पर उपलब्ध

Honor के Smart TV में होगा पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा, इस दिन होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy M40 को जल्द ही ऑफलाइन स्टोर्स से इस कीमत पर खरीद सकेंगे ग्राहक

WhatsApp : अलग-अलग डिवाइस पर चला पाएंगे एक व्हाट्सएप अकाउंट और भारत में जल्द शुरू होगी पेमेंट सर्विस

Motorola Moto E6 से कंपनी ने पर्दा हटाया, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Redmi K20 Pro update brings camera optimization and more
News
Redmi K20 Pro update brings camera optimization and more
Huawei Nova 5i Pro launched with quad-camera and Kirin 810

News

Huawei Nova 5i Pro launched with quad-camera and Kirin 810
Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline
Honor TV to sport a a pop-up camera; more details revealed

News

Honor TV to sport a a pop-up camera; more details revealed
OnePlus Music Festival announced in India

News

OnePlus Music Festival announced in India