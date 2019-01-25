Microsoft Office 365 is now available on the Mac App Store

Microsoft has just launched its subscription-based office service, Microsoft Office 365 on the Mac App Store. As part of the announcement, Apple claimed that it is “easier than ever for Mac users to download” all the Microsoft Office apps. Users can now easily download Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, and other popular Microsoft apps directly from the App Store. To make things easier, Microsoft has also added a way for users to purchase the Office 365 subscription directly from within the apps.

Microsoft has designed Office 365 for Mac to take advantage of features present on Mac including Dark Mode, Continuity Camera in macOS and support for the Touch Bar on MacBook Pro. Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing for Apple issued a statement adding, “We are excited to welcome Microsoft Office 365 to the all-new Mac App Store in macOS Mojave.” He went on to add, “Now, with Office 365 on the Mac App Store, it’s easier than ever to get the latest and best version of Office 365 for Mac, iPad, and iPhone.”

On the Microsoft side, Corporate Vice President for the company, Jared Spataro also issued a statement, “We have worked closely with Apple to provide Mac users with the very best productivity experience.” Apple also added that businesses can easily distribute Office 365 for Mac with the help of Apple Business Manager, the centralized dashboard for the company to deploy apps and licenses.

One thing to keep in mind here is that users will need an Office 365 subscription to have access to all the features of different apps that are part of Office 365. This announcement comes right after CEO Satya Nadella issued a statement adding that the company no longer sees Cortana as a competitor to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.