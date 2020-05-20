comscore Microsoft Project Reunion to bring together Win32, UWP apps | BGR India
The new Microsoft Project Reunion will work on bridging the gap created between the two confusing app platforms over the years since Windows 10 came out in July 2015.

  • Published: May 20, 2020 1:53 PM IST
Microsoft

Microsoft recently announced Project Reunion. The new program is the brand’s newest experiment to simplify Windows apps for users. There are two different types of applications you can install on Windows. There are the traditional desktop Win32 apps and then there are the Windows Store apps. These Store apps are also referred to as UWP (Universal Windows Platform) apps. The new Project Reunion will work on bridging the gap created between the two confusing paths over the years. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Hub 2S launched in India with a 4K+ resolution screen, Windows 10 and more

Microsoft started pushing UWP apps mainly with the release of Windows 10 in July 2015. However, the system already had its roots in Windows 8 and Windows 8.1. However, with time it became clear that developers were not very keen on embracing the UWP platform. Microsoft then shifted its focus back to the Win32 platform. However, the company has since also been trying to bring UWP apps closer to the Win32 platform. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo leak reveals mediocre specifications, including small 3,460mAh battery

Watch: Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 Season 2: Operation Steel Wave reveal

Windows 10 runs on approximately a billion devices monthly. These range from PCs, Xbox One consoles, and HoloLens devices. Moreover, the Coronavirus lockdowns have also expanded usage, said Microsoft earlier this month. Users are now reportedly spending over 4 trillion minutes on Windows 10 every month. The figure is a 75 percent YoY increase. The need to improve apps is now more than ever. Also Read - Microsoft rolls out dedicated Family Safety app for preview on iOS, Android

What is Microsoft doing differently this time?

This isn’t the first time that the company has tried to achieve unity between the two platforms. Microsoft has over time added common APIs and interoperable code between the two. However, things are different this time because every time something new is tried, the developers will not have to wait for the next release unlike before.







“Developers no longer have to choose, because we’re unifying these existing APIs — in some way decoupling them from the OS. And so the developers are confident that as they use these APIs, they will work across all of Windows,” said Microsoft EVP Rajesh Jha. “And Project Reunion allows developers to not only modernize their app so it runs efficiently, locally, on a physical Windows machine, but it can also deliver a great experience when streamed from the cloud — such as remote apps or Windows Virtual Desktop. And so you’re now running Windows, not only on Windows but iOS, Android and Mac and Linux from the cloud,” he added.



