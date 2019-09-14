Microsoft releases a new Windows 10 update: All you need to know

Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 update to fix the CPU spiking search problem, picked up by Windows latest KB4515384 update which was causing issues with the start menu. “Typical Microsoft, fixes the CPU usage by completely breaking search so it can not even be used,” Forbes.com quoted one affected user on Thursday. “This update again introduces the same problem as the previous update,” wrote another on Microsoft’s Feedback Hub.

The company reportedly rolled out the KB4515384 Windows 10 update on September 10, which gets downloaded in the background automatically. Notably, more than 50 percent of all devices are currently running Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 operating system (OS). The company’s latest OS had 48.86 percent market share in July, and it gained 2.13 percentage points to hit 50.99 percent in August. However, growth has been slow ever since the Windows 10 free upgrade expired in July 2016.

Separately, a new version of the Microsoft To-Do app is now out for desktop and smartphones. This new version not only offers a fresher look, but also boasts tighter integration with the company’s services. It is more polished, features reduced header sizes, and is more colorful as well.

“When Wunderlist became part of the Microsoft family, our mission was to bring the delightful, simple, and elegant daily task experience. We also wanted to build it into Microsoft’s intelligent, interconnected, and security-centric ecosystem to create a new app-Microsoft To Do,” Marcel Käding, Microsoft To Do and Wunderlist community management said in a statement.

Microsoft also boasts better security with To Do. This includes multi-factor authentication to help secure users’ lists. “Security is paramount to us. You’ll be pleased to know that we made your data security a priority in To Do. Microsoft’s comprehensive approach to security helps protect your data wherever it may be. With To Do, you can set up Multi-Factor Authentication to help make sure your lists are secured,” he added.

– With inputs from IANS