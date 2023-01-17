comscore Microsoft releases new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders
Microsoft releases new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel, which includes an updated version of Task Manager with a new feature for tinkerers, developers, and troubleshooters.

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel, which includes an updated version of Task Manager with a new feature for tinkerers, developers, and troubleshooters. With the new feature, users will be able to create live kernel memory dumps directly from the Task Manager app, according to Windows Central. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7, POCO X5 Pro India price tipped online ahead of official launch

It also features a new Network Troubleshooting experience in the Get Help app. This new experience will replace the older, built-in network troubleshooting experience that users have likely seen hundreds of times. Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus network arrives in three cities in Rajasthan: Check availability here

The company said this new experience includes “new APIs” that diagnose problems and offers recommendations to get online, according to the report. Also Read - Google working on Apple’s AirTag like tracker: Report

In the new preview build, the company also fixed the layout issues with the text in the search box on the taskbar when using right-to-left display languages like Arabic, the report added.

Meanwhile, Microsoft rolled out a new update to its Edge browser, which brings a small handful of updates and new features, including text prediction.

The update is available for the stable version of Edge, so any user who uses the browser regularly should be able to download it. The text prediction feature provides predictions for long-form editable text fields on web pages. Currently, the feature is limited to English in the U.S., India, and Australia.

Microsoft will introduce a new consumer tier to its 365 subscription offerings called “Microsoft 365 Basic”, which will get 100GB of cloud storage at just $1.99 per month. It will also get some extra features, which will sit in between the free option and the $6.99 a month Personal subscription, and will be available worldwide on January 30.

Microsoft 365 Basic will be available with an ad-free Outlook web and mobile experience and enhanced security features. The security features will include data encryption for an Outlook mailbox, suspicious link checking, and virus/malware scanning for attachments.

 

 

–IANS

  • Published Date: January 17, 2023 3:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 17, 2023 3:34 PM IST
