Microsoft reportedly developing Apple Airpods-style wireless earbuds 'Morrison'

Microsoft is reportedly developing an Apple Airpods-style Surface-branded wireless earbuds. The company is currently working on the earbuds, and these have been codenamed “Morrison”, reported Thurrott. It is also been reported that Microsoft’s Surface-branded earbuds (Morrison) will likely include Cortana integration and noise cancellation. These are described as the in-ear wireless headphones, just like Apple’s AirPods.

While there is no official release time, it’s been speculated that Microsoft’s wireless Surface earbuds could launch by the end of 2019. This won’t be the first time Microsoft will introduce its own wireless earphones or headphones. The Redmond company started selling its first Surface-branded audio gear last year. The wireless Surface Headphones currently sell at $349.99. These are large over-ear headphones with features like noise cancellation, Cortana and more.

As of now, the name of Microsoft’s alleged Surface earbuds is not yet confirmed, but the simple moniker of “Surface Buds” is been speculated. When Apple announced AirPods in 2016, its truly wireless headphones, they were met with a lot of criticism. However, since then, a lot of companies have tried to replicate and create their own truly wireless headphones.

Reportedly, Amazon is also working on Alexa-powered wireless earbuds. These are said to work similar to Amazon Echo products. Rumors suggest that users would be able to trigger the voice assistant by saying “Alexa” followed by a question or command, just like all Echo speakers. Meanwhile, Apple recently updated the AirPods to version 2. These include “Hey Siri” functionality and wireless charging.