MacOS bug could give hackers access to all your data

Microsoft researchers have detailed a vulnerability in Apple's macOS that could lead the hackers to gain access to all of users' data by bypassing macOS' built-in security mechanism. The vulnerability dubbed as "powerdir" enables hackers to bypass macOS' Transparency, Consent, and Control (TCC) technology, and gain unauthorised access to a user's protected data.

Apple first Introduced TCC back in 2012 with the launch of macOS Mountain Lion. TCC, as Microsoft has detailed in a blog post, is designed to help users configure the privacy settings of their apps, such as access to the device's camera, microphone, or location, as well as access to the user's calendar or iCloud account, among others. Now, in order to protect TCC, "Apple introduced a feature that prevents unauthorised code execution and enforced a policy that restricts access to TCC to only apps with full disk access," the company explained in a blog post.

"We discovered that it is possible to programmatically change a target user's home directory and plant a fake TCC database, which stores the consent history of app requests," the company added in the blog post. Microsoft says that this vulnerability could allow a malicious actor to orchestrate an attack based on the user's protected personal data.

For instance, an attacker could hijack an app installed on the device or install their own malicious app on the device and access the microphone to record private conversations or capture screenshots of sensitive information displayed on the user’s screen.

In the same blog post, Microsoft’s researchers also showed a proof of concept as to how such an attack would work. Microsoft also shared details about this vulnerability with Apple, which released a security patch to fix this bug as a part of macOS Monterey 12.1 update that was released last month. The vulnerability is listed in the security update as CVE-2021-30970. This means that all users who have installed the latest version of macOS on Monterey on their Apple devices are protected from this bug. However, if you haven’t downloaded macOS 12.1 yet, you should do it as soon as possible in order to protect your personal data from hackers.