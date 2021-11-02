comscore Microsoft researchers alert Apple about a security bug in macOS
Microsoft researchers help Apple fix a macOS security bug

The said bug could allow a potential attacker to install a hardware interface that allows them to "overwrite system files, or install persistent, undetectable malware".

macOS-Monterey

Apple has fixed a security bug in its macOS software after Microsoft researchers notified the iPhone maker about the vulnerability that could be used by hackers. The researchers discovered the vulnerability in macOS that could allow an attacker to bypass System Integrity Protection (SIP) in macOS and perform arbitrary operations on a device. Also Read - Apple cuts iPad production to fulfil iPhone 13 demand amid supply chain constraints: Report

macOS, macOS Monterey, macOS Monterey, macOS monterey update, macOS monterey stable update, macOS monterey stable update release date, macOS monterey stable update download, macOS monterey download, how to install macOS Monterey Also Read - Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak says iPhone 13 is not very different from iPhone 12

The bug allowed a potential attacker to install a hardware interface that allows them to “overwrite system files, or install persistent, undetectable malware”. Also Read - Apple could likely bring its mixed-reality device next year at an unusual price tag

“We also found a similar technique that could allow an attacker to elevate their privileges to root an affected device. We shared these findings with Apple through Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure (CVD) via Microsoft Security Vulnerability Research (MSVR),” Microsoft 365 Defender Research Team said in a statement.

Apple issued a fix for this vulnerability, now identified as CVE-2021-30892, in its latest security update.

SIP is a security technology in macOS that restricts a root user from performing operations that may compromise system integrity.

” We found that the vulnerability lies in how Apple-signed packages with post-install scripts are installed. A malicious actor could create a specially crafted file that would hijack the installation process,” the Microsoft researchers noted.

After bypassing SIP’s restrictions, the attacker could then install a malicious kernel driver (rootkit), overwrite system files, or install persistent, undetectable malware, among others.

As networks become increasingly heterogeneous, the number of threats that attempt to compromise non-Windows devices also increases.

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint on Mac enables organisations to gain visibility and detect threats on macOS devices, the company said.

“This research underscores the importance of collaboration among security researchers, software vendors, and the larger security community,” Microsoft added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Best Sellers