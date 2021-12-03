Microsoft rolling out new Office UI for all Windows users: How to enable it

Microsoft announced the new Office UI earlier this year around June. Starting this week, the tech giant has started rolling out the new user interface for all users around worldwide. The UI is rolling out for all Microsoft Office 365 and Office 2021 users. Also Read - Microsoft launches a Minesweeper inspired Christmas special sweater

The new Office UI brings visual changes in Windows 11 in addition to some subtle tweaks to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook buttons. With the new UI coming in, Office will now be able to match the dark or light theme of the Windows. You can enable the new UI from the Coming Soon option. To turn on the setting, you can simply toggle ON the setting. To disable the new visual refresh, simply turn it off. Also Read - After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?

To turn on the setting in Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint, or OneNote, you can simply click on the megaphone icon and then open the Coming Soon panel. It should be noted that the Coming soon option isn’t available in Access, Project, Publisher, or Viso. However, if you turn on the visual setting for Word or Excel or any of the supported apps, the refresh will be enabled for unsupported apps such as Access, Project, Publisher, or Viso. Also Read - WhatsApp new Desktop app gets the first beta update: Here's what's new

The new visual refresh should be available for all Windows 11 right now. Additionally, the tech giant has said that the setting will be enabled for 50 percent of users automatically.

It has been reported that the new UI is reaching some Current channel users on Windows 10 running on version 2110 and build 14527.20226 or later. In case the option isn’t available yet, users can simply restart any of the Office apps. If the megaphone option isn’t visible, this means the update isn’t available yet and you will need to wait longer to get it.