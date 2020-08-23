comscore Microsoft Surface Pro X gets Eye Contact feature | BGR India
Microsoft rolls out improved video calling feature for Surface Pro X

Microsoft is offering this video calling enhancement feature on Skype, Teams and some of its other products.

  • Published: August 23, 2020 3:53 PM IST
Microsoft Surface Pro X

Microsoft has looked to retain a sense of exclusively with its Surface devices. And when it had announced the Surface Pro X last year, they had demoed a feature which was confined to the device. And now, the company has rolled out the feature called Eye Protect which ensures improved video calling experience. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo to receive three years of Android OS and security updates

So, basically, users with Surface Pro X can make use of the advanced AI technology. This way, user’s eyes are always pointed towards the camera. “Powered by artificial intelligence capabilities of the Microsoft SQ1(TM) processor, Eye Contact helps to adjust your gaze on video calls so you appear to be looking directly in the camera on your Surface Pro X,” as pointed out by Microsoft. Also Read - Windows 10 PCs will soon be able to launch Android apps

microsoft Also Read - Apple reportedly working on new apps for Windows 10

The feature was first offered to those signed up for the Windows Insider program. And now, it’s rolling out to all the users with the Surface Pro X. They can manually turn the feature off or on from the Surface settings on their device. As one would have imagined, Eye Contact will be compatible with Microsoft products like Teams, Skype and others.

With video calling becoming the go-to mode for office meetings in the work from home situation, Eye Contact seems like a good addition. Having said that, we’re hoping Microsoft brings the feature to other devices as well. And eventually look to open source it for other platforms.

But it’s not just Windows will be getting a feature like this. Apple has reportedly tested its own feature called FaceTime Attention Correction which works in the same fashion. And while it didn’t make an appearance with iOS 13 last year, it’s reckoned that iOS 14 will be getting it.

Microsoft Surface Duo price and availability officially revealed

Microsoft is finally launching its own foldable smartphone, the Microsoft Surface Duo on September 10. The dual-screen Android tablet-smartphone will be priced starting at USD 1,399. The company had been teasing the Surface Duo for months, and the announcement will come as good news to those interested in buying a dual-screen smartphone that can double up as a tablet.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 23, 2020 3:53 PM IST

Best Sellers