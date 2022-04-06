Microsoft s latest Windows 11 update will make hybrid working easier

Microsoft recently held the Future of Hybrid Work event wherein the company rolled out a bunch of new features for enterprise workers and hybrid work workers. This long list of features not only make it easy for users to access their desktops from anywhere but they also give them access to better meeting features. Then there are features that make everyday tasks easier and faster. Also Read - Microsoft Build 2022 to kick off on May 24: Here's a look at what to expect

Smarter desktop

Microsoft today announced a new feature called Windows 365 Switch for its Windows 11 OS. This feature will enable users to move between their Windows 365 Cloud PC and the local desktop swiftly. The company has also added a native Windows 365 app that will give users another way to get to the Windows 365 Cloud PC from the taskbar or Start menu.

In addition to this, Microsoft said that it is working on a functionality called Windows 365 Offline, which will enable users to work in Windows 365 even when they are not connected to the internet. The company said that when connectivity is restored, the Windows 365 Cloud PC will automatically resync with the Windows 365 service without data loss so the user experience and workflow are persistent.

As far as general utility is concerned, the company said that it is introducing a new App Folders inside the Start menu wherein users can easily find apps on their Windows 11 desktop.

New File Explorer

The company has also refreshed its File Explorer experience. It has got a feature called Contextual Suggestions that is powered by the company’s Context IQ. This feature recommends relevant content and contacts across Windows, including content to the cloud. The new File Explorer experience also include Tabs that enable users to multitask and find multiple files at the same time.

Upgraded Focus for Windows 11

Microsoft also announced new features for Focus in Windows 11. The list includes an integrated focus timer and do not disturb feature.

Hybrid meetings

Additionally, the company announced a host of new features to make meetings in Windows 11 seamless. The company said that it is launching more AI-focused features in meetings. These features include automatic framing to refocus the camera as users move around, voice clarity, voice focus, and background blur to reduce visual and audio distractions in the background. In addition to this, the company is also introducing a feature called eye contact that improves eye contact during virtual meetings and video calls.

Live Captions

To make Windows 11 better for the deaf and hard of hearing communities and language learners, the company has introduced a feature called Live Captions. This new feature will enable users to easily access captions from all audio experiences and apps across Windows, including web-based audio, such as audio from their favourite streaming websites.