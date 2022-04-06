comscore Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 update will make hybrid working easier
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft Rolls Out New Windows 11 Features For Hybrid Work Enterprise Users
News

Microsoft rolls out new Windows 11 features for hybrid work, enterprise users

News

Microsoft is also bringing Live Captions to Windows 11. Here are other features coming to the OS.

Windows 11

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft recently held the Future of Hybrid Work event wherein the company rolled out a bunch of new features for enterprise workers and hybrid work workers. This long list of features not only make it easy for users to access their desktops from anywhere but they also give them access to better meeting features. Then there are features that make everyday tasks easier and faster. Also Read - Microsoft Build 2022 to kick off on May 24: Here's a look at what to expect

Smarter desktop

Microsoft today announced a new feature called Windows 365 Switch for its Windows 11 OS. This feature will enable users to move between their Windows 365 Cloud PC and the local desktop swiftly. The company has also added a native Windows 365 app that will give users another way to get to the Windows 365 Cloud PC from the taskbar or Start menu. Also Read - Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub arrives in India: Here's what it does

In addition to this, Microsoft said that it is working on a functionality called Windows 365 Offline, which will enable users to work in Windows 365 even when they are not connected to the internet. The company said that when connectivity is restored, the Windows 365 Cloud PC will automatically resync with the Windows 365 service without data loss so the user experience and workflow are persistent. Also Read - PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

As far as general utility is concerned, the company said that it is introducing a new App Folders inside the Start menu wherein users can easily find apps on their Windows 11 desktop.

New File Explorer

The company has also refreshed its File Explorer experience. It has got a feature called Contextual Suggestions that is powered by the company’s Context IQ. This feature recommends relevant content and contacts across Windows, including content to the cloud. The new File Explorer experience also include Tabs that enable users to multitask and find multiple files at the same time.

Upgraded Focus for Windows 11

Microsoft also announced new features for Focus in Windows 11. The list includes an integrated focus timer and do not disturb feature.

Windows 11

Image: Microsoft

Hybrid meetings

Additionally, the company announced a host of new features to make meetings in Windows 11 seamless. The company said that it is launching more AI-focused features in meetings. These features include automatic framing to refocus the camera as users move around, voice clarity, voice focus, and background blur to reduce visual and audio distractions in the background. In addition to this, the company is also introducing a feature called eye contact that improves eye contact during virtual meetings and video calls.

Live Captions

To make Windows 11 better for the deaf and hard of hearing communities and language learners, the company has introduced a feature called Live Captions. This new feature will enable users to easily access captions from all audio experiences and apps across Windows, including web-based audio, such as audio from their favourite streaming websites.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 6, 2022 11:08 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Over 600 government social media accounts hacked in last 5 years: Anurag Thakur
News
Over 600 government social media accounts hacked in last 5 years: Anurag Thakur
Google Maps will now show road toll estimates, traffic lights and more

Apps

Google Maps will now show road toll estimates, traffic lights and more

Yes, Twitter is finally getting that edit button

Apps

Yes, Twitter is finally getting that edit button

Apple WWDC 2022 to take place from June 6-10: All you can expect

News

Apple WWDC 2022 to take place from June 6-10: All you can expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to get 10MP camera same as Galaxy S22

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to get 10MP camera same as Galaxy S22

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple WWDC 2022 to take place from June 6-10: All you can expect

Microsoft s latest Windows 11 update will make hybrid working easier

Over 600 government social media accounts hacked in last 5 years: Anurag Thakur

Yes, Twitter is finally getting that edit button

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to get 10MP camera same as Galaxy S22

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft s latest Windows 11 update will make hybrid working easier

News

Microsoft s latest Windows 11 update will make hybrid working easier
Microsoft Build 2022 to kick off on May 24: Here's a look at what to expect

News

Microsoft Build 2022 to kick off on May 24: Here's a look at what to expect
How Microsoft's Startups Founders Hub will help SMEs in India

News

How Microsoft's Startups Founders Hub will help SMEs in India
PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Features

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other
How to switch default browser in Windows 11

How To

How to switch default browser in Windows 11

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG, Free Fire के बाद BGMI बैन करने उठी मांग, जानें पूरा मामला

Realme चली Samsung की राह पर, बिना चार्जर के आएगा Narzo सीरीज का यह फोन

Lexus की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक कार से 20 अप्रैल को उठेगा पर्दा, मिलेगा यूनिक स्टीयरिंग फीचर

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, Amazon टीजर वीडियो से मिले संकेत

पिछले 5 साल में सरकार के 600 से ज्यादा सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट हुए हैक

Latest Videos

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

Features

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video
Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch
WhatsApp to Restrict Users from Forwarding Messages In Group Chats In Order To Contain Spam, See all the Details Here

News

WhatsApp to Restrict Users from Forwarding Messages In Group Chats In Order To Contain Spam, See all the Details Here
OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Features

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

News

Apple WWDC 2022 to take place from June 6-10: All you can expect
News
Apple WWDC 2022 to take place from June 6-10: All you can expect
Microsoft s latest Windows 11 update will make hybrid working easier

News

Microsoft s latest Windows 11 update will make hybrid working easier
Over 600 government social media accounts hacked in last 5 years: Anurag Thakur

News

Over 600 government social media accounts hacked in last 5 years: Anurag Thakur
Yes, Twitter is finally getting that edit button

Apps

Yes, Twitter is finally getting that edit button
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to get 10MP camera same as Galaxy S22

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to get 10MP camera same as Galaxy S22

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers