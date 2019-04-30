Microsoft screen mirroring comes to Samsung, OnePlus smartphones

After months of testing, Microsoft seems to be gradually rolling out its screen mirroring feature to a number of new devices. The feature was already available for users if they were using the Microsoft Launcher as the default launcher on their Android device. However, if they don’t really want to use Microsoft Launcher then they can use the “Your Phone” app for some basic features. As noted in the report, these basic features include reading and mirroring notifications to your Windows-powered machine or even mirror the display of your Android device on the PC.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the app also allows users to control some features present on your smartphone directly from your PC like sending SMS messages. These features were not really available on may devices and only limited to Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy S9+ at the time of announcement. However with the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview build for Fast Ring Testers, Microsoft has added support a number of new devices including Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 9, OnePlus 6, and OnePlus 6T.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

The report confirms that “Your Phone” app from Microsoft adds “real-time screen mirroring” to the device. As noted, the presence of the feature in the Insider Preview build indicates that it is not available for everyone and may be suffering from some glitches. But, it also reveals that the feature is coming soon. It also notes that there are a number of features currently missing from the app including lack of touch input, lack of support for Always on Display and audio still seems to play from the smartphone instead of routing to the PC.

Other known issues include limited support for mouse controls, double clicks toggling the notification share and the keyboard on the smartphone will be hidden if the smartphone is in Bluetooth range of your PC. If you want to try the features then you need to be running the Windows 10 Insider Preview build 18885 that is currently rolling out to users in the Fast Ring. To get Insider Preview builds, the “Beta” or test versions of Windows, you need to register for the Windows Insider program.