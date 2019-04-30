comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft screen mirroring comes to Samsung, OnePlus smartphones
News

Microsoft screen mirroring comes to Samsung, OnePlus smartphones

News

The screen mirroring feature in the Windows 10 Insider Preview build indicates that it is not available for everyone and may be suffering from some glitches. But, it also reveals that the feature is coming soon.

  • Published: April 30, 2019 3:17 PM IST
Microsoft Windows 10 Your Phone app Android 805

After months of testing, Microsoft seems to be gradually rolling out its screen mirroring feature to a number of new devices. The feature was already available for users if they were using the Microsoft Launcher as the default launcher on their Android device. However, if they don’t really want to use Microsoft Launcher then they can use the “Your Phone” app for some basic features. As noted in the report, these basic features include reading and mirroring notifications to your Windows-powered machine or even mirror the display of your Android device on the PC.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the app also allows users to control some features present on your smartphone directly from your PC like sending SMS messages. These features were not really available on may devices and only limited to Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy S9+ at the time of announcement. However with the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview build for Fast Ring Testers, Microsoft has added support a number of new devices including Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 9, OnePlus 6, and OnePlus 6T.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

The report confirms that “Your Phone” app from Microsoft adds “real-time screen mirroring” to the device. As noted, the presence of the feature in the Insider Preview build indicates that it is not available for everyone and may be suffering from some glitches. But, it also reveals that the feature is coming soon. It also notes that there are a number of features currently missing from the app including lack of touch input, lack of support for Always on Display and audio still seems to play from the smartphone instead of routing to the PC.

Microsoft is working on ‘Your Phone’ Windows 10 app to mirror phone content to your PC

Also Read

Microsoft is working on ‘Your Phone’ Windows 10 app to mirror phone content to your PC

Other known issues include limited support for mouse controls, double clicks toggling the notification share and the keyboard on the smartphone will be hidden if the smartphone is in Bluetooth range of your PC. If you want to try the features then you need to be running the Windows 10 Insider Preview build 18885 that is currently rolling out to users in the Fast Ring. To get Insider Preview builds, the “Beta” or test versions of Windows, you need to register for the Windows Insider program.

  • Published Date: April 30, 2019 3:17 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Facebook will become digital heritage for dead
News
Facebook will become digital heritage for dead
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets Fortnite support

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets Fortnite support

Realme Anniversary offers: Extra 15% off on Realme 3 Pro and more

Deals

Realme Anniversary offers: Extra 15% off on Realme 3 Pro and more

Facebook F8 2019 developer conference starts today

News

Facebook F8 2019 developer conference starts today

Nokia 8 Sirocco receiving new Android Pie build update

News

Nokia 8 Sirocco receiving new Android Pie build update

Sponsored

Most Popular

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Microsoft screen mirroring available on Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 6T and more

Facebook will become digital heritage for dead

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets Fortnite support

Price war in premium phone segment heats up in India

Samsung profits fall 60 percent, Galaxy S10 selling strong

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft screen mirroring available on Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 6T and more

News

Microsoft screen mirroring available on Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 6T and more
Samsung profits fall 60 percent, Galaxy S10 selling strong

News

Samsung profits fall 60 percent, Galaxy S10 selling strong
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series now starts at Rs 46,900

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series now starts at Rs 46,900
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G variant confirmed

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G variant confirmed
Amazon India Summer sale announced

Deals

Amazon India Summer sale announced

हिंदी समाचार

भारतीय सेना को दिखे हिममानव 'Yeti' के पैरों के निशान, ट्विटर यूजर्स ने कुछ यूं ली चुटकी

रियलमी का फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन Realme X जल्द होगा लॉन्च, शामिल होगा पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा

Vivo Z3x स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत और फीचर्स

3 मई को अगली फ्लैश सेल पर आएगा Realme 3 Pro, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

अखबार के विज्ञापन में दिखा OnePlus 7 Pro, देखने को मिले ये नए फीचर्स

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets Fortnite support
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets Fortnite support
Microsoft screen mirroring available on Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 6T and more

News

Microsoft screen mirroring available on Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 6T and more
Facebook will become digital heritage for dead

News

Facebook will become digital heritage for dead
Price war in premium phone segment heats up in India

News

Price war in premium phone segment heats up in India
Samsung profits fall 60 percent, Galaxy S10 selling strong

News

Samsung profits fall 60 percent, Galaxy S10 selling strong