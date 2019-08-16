comscore Microsoft Surface's latest updates causing CPU throttling
Microsoft Surface Book 2 and Surface Pro 6 updates causing CPU throttling and WiFi issues

The Windows 10 updates for the Surface lineup are not going down as smoothly as Microsoft would have hoped. The latest firmware update is causing these devices to throttle and affects WiFi as well.

  Published: August 16, 2019 12:02 PM IST
Microsoft pulled the Windows 10 May 2019 for the Surface Book 2 after users reported NVIDIA GPU disappearing from the system. Now, the latest update for Surface devices are causing a different issue altogether. The Redmond-based company is working to fix CPU throttling issues observed on the newest Surface models. There are also owners of Surface devices complaining about WiFi issues and Microsoft has acknowledged that it is working on a fix.

“We are aware of some customers reporting a scenario with their Surface Books where CPU speeds are slowed. We are quickly working to address via a firmware update,” a Microsoft spokesperson told TechRepublic in a statement.

The CPU throttling issue is affecting both the Surface Book 2 and the Surface Book 6. A number of users have registered a variety of complaints on Reddit. These reports note that the processors are being throttled all the way down to 400MHz, which would make it super slow. It is not clear what is causing the processors to throttle down to such levels. The throttling does appear related to an Intel CPU flag being locked on by mistake, according to TechRepublic. This causes the CPU to throttle as the flag makes it to think that there is a thermal limit.

This is not the only issue affecting Surface devices running the latest firmware update. There are some who are complaining about WiFi issues on their device. Both Surface Book and Surface Pro 6 owners are complaining about Marvel WiFi driver facing connection issue. The reports on Microsoft’s support forums claim that Surface firmware updates released on August 1, 2019 do not allow devices to connect to some 5GHz wireless networks.

If you have a Surface device with WiFi issues from updates early this month, there is an easy solution. You can roll back to older driver from the device manager. This should restore access to 5GHz networks. A moderator for Microsoft has confirmed that the company is working on an update. The issue comes after Microsoft halted the roll out of its Windows 10 May 2019 update for the Surface Book 2. While Surface devices have become reliable, these issues raise concerns about Microsoft’s update process.

  • Published Date: August 16, 2019 12:02 PM IST

Microsoft Surface's latest update causing CPU throttling and WiFi issues

News

Microsoft Surface's latest update causing CPU throttling and WiFi issues

