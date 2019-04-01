comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th-gen Core i5 processor launched
News

Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th-gen Core i5 processor launched

News

Microsoft has quietly refreshed the Surface Book 2 laptop by adding the latest Intel 8th-gen processor.

  • Published: April 1, 2019 1:47 PM IST
MS Surface Book 2 main

Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft introduced the Surface Book 2 laptop in October 2017 with two display size options – one with a 13.5-inch panel and the other with a larger 15-inch panel. Now, almost a-year-and-a-half later, software giant Microsoft has quietly refreshed the smaller model with the new Intel 8th-gen processor.

The existing 7th-gen model with dual-core CPU is available at a discounted price of $1,299 (approximately Rs 90,100). The newly refreshed Surface Book 2, on the other hand, is priced at $1,499 (approximately Rs 103,900), and it comes with a Core i5-8350U chipset, while bumping the maximum clock speed up to 3.6GHz. It also comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage, The Verge reports.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Book 2 First Look

While the processor only brings in a significant change, it should ideally make an improvement in the performance. Needless to mention, it runs Windows 10 OS. It is worth pointing that the announcement from Microsoft doesn’t come as a surprise as it was earlier speculated that the software giant is planning to launch a refreshed Surface Book 2 model.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 Review: Closer to perfection

Also Read

Microsoft Surface Book 2 Review: Closer to perfection

Microsoft is also holding an event on April 17 in the New York City, invites for which are already out. The event invite reads “Microsoft & Steelcase invite you to experience new ways to work better, together.” Speculations are that the company could disclose the pricing and availability of Surface Hub 2. Microsoft had also partnered Steelcase for Surface-powered office of the future, and it is expected that we will get to know more about the partnership at the event.

  • Published Date: April 1, 2019 1:47 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Mi Fan Festival 2019 announced: Deals previewed
News
Mi Fan Festival 2019 announced: Deals previewed
Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th-gen Core i5 processor launched

News

Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th-gen Core i5 processor launched

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro new Android Pie-based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta update now available

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro new Android Pie-based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta update now available

Reliance JioPhone 2, Redmi Go and more: 6 budget smartphones on sale this week

News

Reliance JioPhone 2, Redmi Go and more: 6 budget smartphones on sale this week

OnePlus 7 render once again shows its pop-up selfie camera

News

OnePlus 7 render once again shows its pop-up selfie camera

Most Popular

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Jeff Bezos' investigator claims Saudi Arabia hacked Amazon chief's phone

Mi Fan Festival 2019 announced: Deals previewed

Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th-gen Core i5 processor launched

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro new Android Pie-based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta update now available

Reliance JioPhone 2, Redmi Go and more: 6 budget smartphones on sale this week

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th-gen Core i5 processor launched

News

Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th-gen Core i5 processor launched
24-year old security researcher pleads guilty for hacking Microsoft and Nintendo

News

24-year old security researcher pleads guilty for hacking Microsoft and Nintendo
Gaming Fridays on Flipkart: Deals on PS4 1TB, Razer DeathAdder Elite, Lenovo Legion K200, God of War and others

Gaming

Gaming Fridays on Flipkart: Deals on PS4 1TB, Razer DeathAdder Elite, Lenovo Legion K200, God of War and others
Microsoft bans April Fools' Day pranks at work

News

Microsoft bans April Fools' Day pranks at work
Court grants Microsoft control of 99 hacking sites

News

Court grants Microsoft control of 99 hacking sites

हिंदी समाचार

LG K12+ हुआ लॉन्च, SD कार्ड से 2 हजार GB तक बढ़ा सकते हैं स्टोरेज

Google के Gmail का आज 15वां Happy Birthday, जानें इतने सालों में क्या आया बदलाव

शाओमी का भारत में सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन 4 अप्रैल को होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध

T-series बना दुनिया का नंबर वन Youtube चैनल, वीडियो अपलोड कर PewDiePie ने निकाली भड़ास

Flipkart Infinix Days sale: पुराने फोन को देकर नया स्मार्टफोन 49 रुपये में खरीदें

News

Jeff Bezos' investigator claims Saudi Arabia hacked Amazon chief's phone
News
Jeff Bezos' investigator claims Saudi Arabia hacked Amazon chief's phone
Mi Fan Festival 2019 announced: Deals previewed

News

Mi Fan Festival 2019 announced: Deals previewed
Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th-gen Core i5 processor launched

News

Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th-gen Core i5 processor launched
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro new Android Pie-based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta update now available

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro new Android Pie-based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta update now available
Reliance JioPhone 2, Redmi Go and more: 6 budget smartphones on sale this week

News

Reliance JioPhone 2, Redmi Go and more: 6 budget smartphones on sale this week