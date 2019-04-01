Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th-gen Core i5 processor launched

Microsoft introduced the Surface Book 2 laptop in October 2017 with two display size options – one with a 13.5-inch panel and the other with a larger 15-inch panel. Now, almost a-year-and-a-half later, software giant Microsoft has quietly refreshed the smaller model with the new Intel 8th-gen processor.

The existing 7th-gen model with dual-core CPU is available at a discounted price of $1,299 (approximately Rs 90,100). The newly refreshed Surface Book 2, on the other hand, is priced at $1,499 (approximately Rs 103,900), and it comes with a Core i5-8350U chipset, while bumping the maximum clock speed up to 3.6GHz. It also comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage, The Verge reports.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Book 2 First Look

While the processor only brings in a significant change, it should ideally make an improvement in the performance. Needless to mention, it runs Windows 10 OS. It is worth pointing that the announcement from Microsoft doesn’t come as a surprise as it was earlier speculated that the software giant is planning to launch a refreshed Surface Book 2 model.

Microsoft is also holding an event on April 17 in the New York City, invites for which are already out. The event invite reads “Microsoft & Steelcase invite you to experience new ways to work better, together.” Speculations are that the company could disclose the pricing and availability of Surface Hub 2. Microsoft had also partnered Steelcase for Surface-powered office of the future, and it is expected that we will get to know more about the partnership at the event.