Microsoft has just launched a number of new hardware products in the market. The company announced its latest Microsoft Surface Book 3, Surface Go 2, Surface Headphones 2, and more. This launch also includes Surface Earbuds, Surface Dock 2, and new PC accessories bundles. Microsoft revealed that most of the products launched today feature a somewhat similar design on the outside. However, most of these products come with upgraded internals. The company also revealed that all these Surface products are available on pre-order starting today. It is worth noting that none of the devices will make their way to the Indian market. Let's check out the details for all the new Microsoft products here.

Microsoft Surface Book 3

First up, let's talk about the highlight of the launch, the new Surface Book 3. As part of the announcement post, the company claims "50% more performance" when compared with Book 2. In addition, Microsoft claims about 17.5 hours of battery life on the newer version. Book 3 comes in 13-inch and 15-inch screen sizes with Intel 10th generation chips. The company has also added the option to add a GeForce RTX GPU or a Quadro RTX 3000 GPU. Other changes include a new 32GB RAM option with a faster SSD. The device will go on sale from May 21st at a starting price of $1,599.

Surface Go 2

The second Surface device to land today is the new Microsoft Surface Go 2. This version comes with a larger 10.5-inch screen along with the option to choose the 8th-gen Intel Core M3 processor. Buyers also get a 5-megapixel webcam with Windows Hello support and dual “Studio Mics”. The form-factor, ports, and everything else remains identical to the first generation. This also allows users to use Gen 1 accessories such as the Type Cover with the new product. Surface Go 2 will go on sale from May 12 as a starting price of $399 in Platinum, Black, Poppy Red, and Ice Blue colors.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2

We also get second-generation Surface Headphones along with improved battery life and sound quality. The company claims that the Surface Headphones 2 will last for about 20 hours while offering active noise cancellation. The feature can be used to either block or boost human voices. It comes with 13-level ambient noise control. Users can use the on-ear dials to fine-tune the levels. This version also comes with 180-degree rotation for more comfort. The product will go on sale starting from May 12 for $249.

Surface Earbuds

The second audio product of the launch is the already announced Surface Earbuds. As previously noted, these feature on-ear touch controls to manage calls, audio, Spotify playback, and more. This product offers “rich, immersive Omnisonic sound” with a “Screen-free integration”. The integration allows users to check their emails in the Outlook mobile app for iOS, or dictation in Word, Outlook, or PowerPoint. It will go on sale starting from May 12 for just $199.

Microsoft Surface Dock 2 and PC accessories

We also get an updated Surface Dock 2 along with a new multi-port USB Type-C Travel hub. The updated Dock offers faster charging along with higher data transfer speeds for just $259.99. Type-C Travel Hub will allow users to connect other Type-C peripherals. Both the products “will start shipping to customers later this month in select markets.” Last, but not least, the company also launched two different PC accessories bundles. The first one is the Microsoft Ergonomic Desktop keyboard and mouse for $89.99 and the second is the Microsoft Bluetooth Desktop for $59.99.