Microsoft Surface Book 3 spotted on 3DMark

Microsoft Surface Book 3 spotted online; could launch in two variants this year

The new laptop in the listings features an Intel Core i7-1065G7 and NVIDIA Max-Q GPUs.

  Published: January 31, 2020 10:28 AM IST
Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft launched the last Surface Book update back in October 2017. Since then, two generations of Surface Pro and Surface laptops have launched. However, the Surface Book did not get an update, even in 2019. Surface Book 2 was the latest one in the series. However, according to recent reports, we may be soon seeing a third iteration of the laptop this year.

The Microsoft Surface Book 3 was recently spotted on 3Dmark by _rogame. The user leaked two images of the 3Dmark listings. These listings claim to be the configurations of the upcoming Surface Book 3. While not yet confirmed to be 100 percent accurate, here are the revealed listings.

Both listings have listed Microsoft as the product vendor, this further adds to speculation that these are the official listings. If you pay attention to the graphics section of the listings, it is noticeable that the OEM has produced the device. Moreover, the Surface Book series is the only one by the company to run on a low-power CPU and a discrete GPU. The images tie in with this pattern. Further, the Ice Lake CPUs used in the products make for good low powered mobile CPUs right now.

Microsoft Surface Book 3

Two variants of the Surface Book 3?

The listings suggest that the Microsoft Surface Book 3 will launch in two variants. These will sport different configurations under the hood. One of the two will likely feature a GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q and the other will feature a GTX 1650 Max-Q. Both variants will, however, run on the Ice Lake Core i7-1065G7 (15W). This CPU will feature 4 cores, 8 threads and a clock speed of 3.9GHz.

If the images are believed to be true, Microsoft could launch the Surface Book 3 this year. It is also possible that the one running the GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q will be a smaller 13.5-inch Surface Book 3 while the one running the GTX 1650 Max-Q is the 15-inch model.

  Published Date: January 31, 2020 10:28 AM IST

