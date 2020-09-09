Microsoft could finally launch a Surface device sporting a big display. According to news report this week, the company is working on a budget Surface laptop with a 12.5-inch display. This device is expected to come powered by the 10th generation Intel Core processor. The only affordable Surface device you can buy right now is the Surface Go. And while the reviews have talked about its portability and ease of use, the power factor is missing. Also Read - Microsoft reveals Xbox Series S console, prices start at $299

So, maybe with a bigger chassis Microsoft can solve the performance capability of an affordable Surface device. The report says Microsoft could launch this Surface laptop sometime next month, along with the other Surface devices. It expects the device to cost between $500 (Rs 37,500 approx) and $600 (Rs 45,000 approx). Also Read - How to use Microsoft Word transcribe feature

However, Microsoft has a specific userbase in its mind with this Surface device. The report points out this device will run on Windows 10 in S Mode. With this version, users will only be able to access apps available on Microsoft Store and use Edge web browser. Which is why, it is suggested the company will be targeting students with this affordable Surface laptop. And with its budget price tag, Microsoft could finally have an able challenger to the Google Chromebooks. But just because the Surface device will be affordable doesn’t mean Microsoft will cut some corners. The report assures us the device will carry a premium design touch and made with lightweight materials. Also Read - Microsoft rolls out improved video calling feature for Surface Pro X

