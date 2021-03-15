Microsoft Surface Duo 2 with improved software, camera likely to launch this fall

When it comes to smartphones, Microsoft doesn’t hold a favourite spot. But the Redmond-based company still brought a premium dual-screen phone ‘Surface Duo’ last year. While the dual-screen phone was designed for both business and consumers, the Surface Duo received mixed reactions due to the ‘buggy modified Android’ version. Also Read - Outriders could be coming to Xbox Game Pass, hints company

But that doesn't seem to stop Microsoft from developing a second iteration of its foldable phone. While reports about the alleged Surface Duo 2 appeared on the internet two weeks back, the latest report on the line now suggests that the phone's launch is scheduled this fall.

According to Windows Latest, Microsoft is said to have been working on the Surface Duo second-gen since late 2020. While the original Surface Duo was lauded for its display, and design, users' criticised the faulty software and camera experience. However, the company is said to be putting 'special emphasis' on fixing the software issues including the camera app on its upcoming Surface Duo phone.

Previous reports have indicated that the new Surface Duo 2 will get a faster chipset, better optics, and 5G support. But the software of the phone is expected to be the primary focus.

That aside, the report also suggests Microsoft to be adding more engineers to the team working on Surface Duo 2 which includes multiple job listings posted by Microsoft. Besides, the company is looking to deliver a mobile user experience that brings about ‘the best of Microsoft to Android ecosystem,’ something that misfired in the past.

Microsoft is said to be contributing to work on the development of the ‘Obscured Regions’ API as well that ‘adds information about the regions of the display that has been obscured by other tasks or system UI.’

“The API will allow the developer to re-flow the experience into the visible regions. For example, a Launcher might animate its bottom drawer to the un-obscured area to allow the user to launch another application,” Microsoft said.

In addition to Surface Duo 2, a Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 8 are also said to be in pipeline. The new Microsoft products are expected to debut in October or November. To recall, Microsoft introduced the original Surface Duo in September 2020. The company reduced the price of its high-end dual-screen phone in select markets this year. Whether Microsoft brings the second iteration with a similar price tag remains to be seen.