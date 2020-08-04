comscore Microsoft Surface Duo battery could last through the day | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft Surface Duo battery could last through the day
News

Microsoft Surface Duo battery could last through the day

News

Microsoft could announce its dual display Surface device later this year because of multiple delays.

  • Published: August 4, 2020 4:06 PM IST
Microsoft Surface Duo

The whole world is eagerly waiting for the launch of Microsoft Surface Duo. The company’s ambitious product has faced multiple launch delays already. But a new report looks to build the excitement for the product. As per Windows Central, the Duo could offer battery life that will last through the day. Quoting sources, the report suggest, Microsoft is likely to found a way to optimize battery performance of the device. Also Read - Microsoft Windows 10X for single-screen devices may be delayed till 2021

This development is rather intriguing since Surface Duo is rumored to pack a 3,460mAh battery. And it would have been impossible to expect the device to coast through day’s use with that capacity in tow. But the new report says the dual-display device running Android will meet user needs. Also Read - Microsoft admits Windows 10 bug affected internet connectivity

Smartphones these days are easily able to last through the day. You have phones with battery as big as 6,000mAh supporting fast charging technology. Which is why we’re hoping Microsoft does enough to convince buyers to spend on the Surface Duo. More importantly, it entirely depends on how the company decides to price its unique product in the market. Except for the Surface Go, most other hardware from Microsoft are positioned in the premium segment. Also Read - Microsoft Launcher for Android gets dark mode and other new features

Microsoft Surface Duo launch delay

Last month, report claimed the company has delayed the launch of the product. Its source is a tweet from the informant Zac Bowden (@zacbowden), writer for the Windows Central media. The tweet said the brand has pushed back internal plans to launch the device.

Bowden says the device could now make its way to the market sometime later this summer. The report doesn’t give a reason behind the delay but it seems Microsoft wanted to go through few more tests for the software running on the device. Microsoft intended to project the Surface Duo as a smartphone. The device made its public debut last year. And unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic ended up forcing Microsoft to postpone the launch.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 4, 2020 4:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Surface Duo could last through the day: Report
News
Microsoft Surface Duo could last through the day: Report
iQOO 5 series to launch with 120W fast charging system

News

iQOO 5 series to launch with 120W fast charging system

Oppo K7 5G launched with a Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, specs

News

Oppo K7 5G launched with a Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, specs

Huawei Mate 40 series design leaks, check them out

News

Huawei Mate 40 series design leaks, check them out

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition render leaks

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition render leaks

Most Popular

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

Microsoft Edge beats Firefox in the browser market yet again

Microsoft Surface Duo could last through the day: Report

iQOO 5 series to launch with 120W fast charging system

Oppo K7 5G launched with a Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, specs

Huawei Mate 40 series design leaks, check them out

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft Edge beats Firefox in the browser market yet again

News

Microsoft Edge beats Firefox in the browser market yet again
Microsoft Surface Duo could last through the day: Report

News

Microsoft Surface Duo could last through the day: Report
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series leaked in new video: Check details

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series leaked in new video: Check details
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets August 2020 security update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets August 2020 security update
Infinix Smart 4 Plus Sale at 12pm via Flipkart

News

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Sale at 12pm via Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp Web पर ऐसे क्रिएट करें Messenger Room, कर पाएंगे वीडियो चैट और स्क्रीन शेयर

PUBG Mobile गेम खेलने से पिता ने रोका, बेटे ने खुद को मारी गोली

Redmi 9A स्मार्टफोन का सस्ता वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Redmi 9 Prime भारत में 4 बैक कैमरा, 4GB रैम, 5,020mAh बैटरी के साथ 9,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

नोकिया ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है फीचर और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Microsoft Edge beats Firefox in the browser market yet again
News
Microsoft Edge beats Firefox in the browser market yet again
Microsoft Surface Duo could last through the day: Report

News

Microsoft Surface Duo could last through the day: Report
iQOO 5 series to launch with 120W fast charging system

News

iQOO 5 series to launch with 120W fast charging system
Oppo K7 5G launched with a Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, specs

News

Oppo K7 5G launched with a Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, specs
Huawei Mate 40 series design leaks, check them out

News

Huawei Mate 40 series design leaks, check them out

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers