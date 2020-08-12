Microsoft Surface Duo is making regular appearances on the internet lately. And while reports have suggested a delayed launch of this product, the teases indicate otherwise. The company has unofficially shared a new video of the device giving us a look at the hinge design that folds. Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft shared a 10-second video showing the Surface Duo’s 360-degree hinge in action. Also Read - Microsoft's new budget console to be called Xbox Series S, said to launch this month

This means the Duo will not allow fold to use both the screen, you can also fold it the other way around. This way, you can use the Duo like a phone but with a large screen. Earlier this week, we got a closer look at the box package of the Surface Duo. Several images of the foldable smartphone were published by leaker Evan Blass this week, which suggests launch is imminent. And according to Windows Central, the device is likely to reach the global market around August 24.

Originally called Andromeda, the Surface Duo was first developed by Microsoft in 2016. It was expected to launch in 2018, but its arrival on the market was delayed. In its final version, the device runs Android with custom interface similar to Windows 10.

Microsoft Surface Duo rumoured specifications

Surface Duo is expected to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, and have up to 256 GB of storage. The device will feature two individual screens of 5.6 inches each, which will allow the user to open two applications at the same time. It will also have a single 11-megapixel camera.

The device’s price is also unknown, but as per rumors, it should reach the market costing $999 (Rs 75,000 approximately). The price is high for a device that has some considerable disadvantages, such as gen-old chipset. Regarding the battery, it is likely that it will last a full day of operation without recharging.