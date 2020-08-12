comscore Microsoft Surface Duo hinge design teased in new video | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft Surface Duo strong hinge design teased in new video
News

Microsoft Surface Duo strong hinge design teased in new video

News

Microsoft has been actively sharing teasers of the product which suggests launch is imminent.

  • Published: August 12, 2020 3:44 PM IST
Surface Duo

Microsoft Surface Duo is making regular appearances on the internet lately. And while reports have suggested a delayed launch of this product, the teases indicate otherwise. The company has unofficially shared a new video of the device giving us a look at the hinge design that folds. Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft shared a 10-second video showing the Surface Duo’s 360-degree hinge in action. Also Read - Microsoft's new budget console to be called Xbox Series S, said to launch this month

This means the Duo will not allow fold to use both the screen, you can also fold it the other way around. This way, you can use the Duo like a phone but with a large screen. Earlier this week, we got a closer look at the box package of the Surface Duo. Several images of the foldable smartphone were published by leaker Evan Blass this week, which suggests launch is imminent. And according to Windows Central, the device is likely to reach the global market around August 24. Also Read - Microsoft Teams now allows 20,000 participants in meetings

Originally called Andromeda, the Surface Duo was first developed by Microsoft in 2016. It was expected to launch in 2018, but its arrival on the market was delayed. In its final version, the device runs Android with custom interface similar to Windows 10. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo battery could last through the day

Microsoft Surface Duo rumoured specifications

Surface Duo is expected to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, and have up to 256 GB of storage. The device will feature two individual screens of 5.6 inches each, which will allow the user to open two applications at the same time. It will also have a single 11-megapixel camera.

The device’s price is also unknown, but as per rumors, it should reach the market costing $999 (Rs 75,000 approximately). The price is high for a device that has some considerable disadvantages, such as gen-old chipset. Regarding the battery, it is likely that it will last a full day of operation without recharging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 12, 2020 3:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Buds Review
Review
OnePlus Buds Review
Xiaomi Mi TV Lux Transparent with 55-inch panel launched

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV Lux Transparent with 55-inch panel launched

Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

News

Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back

News

iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

Most Popular

OnePlus Buds Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Microsoft Surface Duo 360-degree hinge design teased in new video

Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

Xiaomi India launches MIUI 12 with new design and features, rollout details

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft Surface Duo 360-degree hinge design teased in new video

News

Microsoft Surface Duo 360-degree hinge design teased in new video
Microsoft Surface Duo folding smartphone images leaked online

News

Microsoft Surface Duo folding smartphone images leaked online
Microsoft's new budget console to be called Xbox Series S

News

Microsoft's new budget console to be called Xbox Series S
Zoom adds new video and features with latest update: Check details

News

Zoom adds new video and features with latest update: Check details
Apple bans Google Stadia, Microsoft xCloud, GeForce NOW

News

Apple bans Google Stadia, Microsoft xCloud, GeForce NOW

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किए Xiaomi Mi 55W वायरलेस चार्जिंग स्टेंड, Mi Smart Tracking चार्जिंग पैड और Mi कार चार्जर

Google Pixel 5 AI बेंचमार्क पर हुआ स्पॉट, Snapdragon 765 5G के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition आया नजर, ऐसा होगा डिजाइन और होंगे दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Oppo Reno 3 Pro की कीमत में कटौती, जानें नए दाम और फीचर्स

OnePlus TV मॉडल्स को अब वनप्लस ऑनलाइन स्टोर से खरीद सकेंगे आप

Latest Videos

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Features

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review
How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?

News

Microsoft Surface Duo 360-degree hinge design teased in new video
News
Microsoft Surface Duo 360-degree hinge design teased in new video
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

News

Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back

News

iQOO 5 Pro BMW Edition teased with carbon fiber back
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets
Xiaomi India launches MIUI 12 with new design and features, rollout details

News

Xiaomi India launches MIUI 12 with new design and features, rollout details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers