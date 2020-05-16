Microsoft’s upcoming dual-screen Surface Duo is still one of the most awaited pieces of technology this year. The phone has two screens with a 360-degree hinge in between, making it one of a kind and a lot more usable than the foldable smartphones. Now a new leak reveals the specifications of what is the first Microsoft smartphone with Google Android. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Book 3 vs Apple MacBook Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

Both the screens of the Microsoft Surface Duo will be identical. They will be 5.6-inch AMOLED screens with 1800×1350 resolution panels and will also have big bezels. We know that the device will be 4.8mm when opened so when shut, the thickness of the Duo should be 9.6mm. There is also support for a Surface Pen stylus built inside. The Surface Duo will also launch with Android 10 and has a planned update to Android 11 soon after the launch.

Microsoft Surface Duo to feature yesteryear’s Snapdragon 855

Powering the phone/tablet is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, a flagship processor from 2019 that has since been succeeded by the 855+ and the 865. While we understand that the design of the Microsoft Surface Duo was planned way back, devices that launch with older processors have never been popular with the public. Take the Moto Razr 2019, for instance. Another reason why Microsoft couldn't implement the latest Snapdragon 865 inside the Surface Duo is likely because there is no room for the X55 5G modem that comes with it.

Apart from the processor, the Surface Duo features 6GB RAM in a time where flagships are featuring 8GB-16GB RAM. However, there is at least the 256GB storage that is not expandable. The camera on the Microsoft Surface Duo is an 11-megapixel f/2.0 snapper with a 1.12um pixel size. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the device.

Despite the mediocre specifications so far, the device’s biggest disappointment comes in the form of its 3,460mAh battery. For a device with two screens, that is a small capacity. The Surface Duo stands a high risk of suffering from poor battery life as a result. Apart from that, there is also no 5G, no NFC, and no wireless charging.