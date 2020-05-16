comscore Microsoft Surface Duo leak reveals key specs; check details | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft Surface Duo leak reveals mediocre specifications, including small 3,460mAh battery
News

Microsoft Surface Duo leak reveals mediocre specifications, including small 3,460mAh battery

News

The new leak reveals the slightly disappointing specifications of the Microsoft Surface Duo, including an older Snapdragon 855 SoC and a small 3,460mAh battery.

  • Updated: May 16, 2020 8:49 AM IST
Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft’s upcoming dual-screen Surface Duo is still one of the most awaited pieces of technology this year. The phone has two screens with a 360-degree hinge in between, making it one of a kind and a lot more usable than the foldable smartphones. Now a new leak reveals the specifications of what is the first Microsoft smartphone with Google Android. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Book 3 vs Apple MacBook Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

Both the screens of the Microsoft Surface Duo will be identical. They will be 5.6-inch AMOLED screens with 1800×1350 resolution panels and will also have big bezels. We know that the device will be 4.8mm when opened so when shut, the thickness of the Duo should be 9.6mm. There is also support for a Surface Pen stylus built inside. The Surface Duo will also launch with Android 10 and has a planned update to Android 11 soon after the launch. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Book 3, Go 2, Headphones 2, Earbuds, and Dock 2 launched

Watch: Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

Microsoft Surface Duo to feature yesteryear’s Snapdragon 855

Powering the phone/tablet is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, a flagship processor from 2019 that has since been succeeded by the 855+ and the 865. While we understand that the design of the Microsoft Surface Duo was planned way back, devices that launch with older processors have never been popular with the public. Take the Moto Razr 2019, for instance. Another reason why Microsoft couldn’t implement the latest Snapdragon 865 inside the Surface Duo is likely because there is no room for the X55 5G modem that comes with it. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Go 2 could launch with 10.5-inch display next month: Check details

Apart from the processor, the Surface Duo features 6GB RAM in a time where flagships are featuring 8GB-16GB RAM. However, there is at least the 256GB storage that is not expandable. The camera on the Microsoft Surface Duo is an 11-megapixel f/2.0 snapper with a 1.12um pixel size. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the device.

Microsoft Surface Duo first camera sample revealed by Panos Panay; check details

Also Read

Microsoft Surface Duo first camera sample revealed by Panos Panay; check details

Despite the mediocre specifications so far, the device’s biggest disappointment comes in the form of its 3,460mAh battery. For a device with two screens, that is a small capacity. The Surface Duo stands a high risk of suffering from poor battery life as a result. Apart from that, there is also no 5G, no NFC, and no wireless charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 16, 2020 8:49 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 16, 2020 8:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Surface Duo leak reveals key specifications
News
Microsoft Surface Duo leak reveals key specifications
Lenovo Legion phone will focus on horizontal experience

News

Lenovo Legion phone will focus on horizontal experience

Samsung and Xiaomi mid-range ohones lead Q1 2020 sales

News

Samsung and Xiaomi mid-range ohones lead Q1 2020 sales

WhatsApp launches new campaign to curb fake news amid COVID-19

News

WhatsApp launches new campaign to curb fake news amid COVID-19

Redmi 5G device with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC spotted on TENAA

News

Redmi 5G device with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC spotted on TENAA

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Microsoft Surface Duo leak reveals key specifications

Lenovo Legion phone will focus on horizontal experience

Samsung and Xiaomi mid-range ohones lead Q1 2020 sales

Weekly Tech News Roundup

WhatsApp launches new campaign to curb fake news amid COVID-19

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft Surface Duo leak reveals key specifications

News

Microsoft Surface Duo leak reveals key specifications
Antutu reveals top 10 best Android AI processors for April 2020

News

Antutu reveals top 10 best Android AI processors for April 2020
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition to launch on May 25

News

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition to launch on May 25
Facebook's Zoom-rival group video chat 'Messenger Rooms' now available globally

News

Facebook's Zoom-rival group video chat 'Messenger Rooms' now available globally
Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite 4G could start at $1,100

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite 4G could start at $1,100

हिंदी समाचार

बढ़ रहे हैं साइबर क्राइम, अपने गूगल अकाउंट को ऐसे करें डबल सिक्योर

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन को खरीदने पर फ्री मिलेगी 1,500 रुपये की ये T-Shirt, जानें ऑफर

Flipkart से स्मार्टफोन और Smart TV खरीदने वालों को फ्री मिलेगी ये सुविधा, जानें डिटेल्स

PUBG Mobile में आया नया चैलेंज, जीतने वाले को मिलेगा खास इनाम

Apple iPhone SE 2 से सस्ता लॉन्च हो सकता है Google Pixel 4a स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

Microsoft Surface Duo leak reveals key specifications
News
Microsoft Surface Duo leak reveals key specifications
Lenovo Legion phone will focus on horizontal experience

News

Lenovo Legion phone will focus on horizontal experience
Samsung and Xiaomi mid-range ohones lead Q1 2020 sales

News

Samsung and Xiaomi mid-range ohones lead Q1 2020 sales
Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Weekly Tech News Roundup
WhatsApp launches new campaign to curb fake news amid COVID-19

News

WhatsApp launches new campaign to curb fake news amid COVID-19