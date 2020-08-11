comscore Microsoft Surface Duo images leaked online | BGR India
Microsoft Surface Duo leaked images surface online

Originally called Andromeda, the Microsoft Surface Duo started being developed back in 2016.

  Published: August 11, 2020 9:57 PM IST
Microsoft Surface Duo

It has been almost ten months since Microsoft announced the Surface Duo, its future foldable device. Several images of the foldable smartphone have now been published by leaker Evan Blass, suggesting an imminent launch for it. The Surface Duo’s appearance is not really something new. In July, Microsoft’s product director, Panos Panay, posted a photo on Twitter holding the device. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo battery could last through the day

Originally called Andromeda, the Surface Duo started being developed by Microsoft in 2016. It was expected to be launched in 2018, but its arrival on the market was delayed when Microsoft gave up on running the Windows Core operating system. In its final version, the device runs Android in a custom way, and the appearance of its interface is similar to Windows 10. Also Read - Microsoft likely to delay launch of Surface Duo

Microsoft Surface Duo expected specifications

Official specifications on the Surface Duo are yet to be revealed, but it is expected to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, and have up to 256 GB of storage. The device will feature two individual screens of 5.6 inches each, which will allow the user to open two applications at the same time. It will also have a single 11-megapixel camera. Also Read - The dual-screen Microsoft Surface Duo smartphone could be announced in late July

The device’s price is also unknown, but as per rumors, it should reach the market costing $999 (Rs 75,000 approximately). The price is high for a device that has some considerable disadvantages, such as gen-old chipset. Regarding the battery, it is likely that it will last a full day of operation without recharging.

The launch of the Surface Duo is expected later this year, but it could happen sooner. Also, according to Windows Central, the device is expected to reach the global market in the week of August 24th. However, previously, an editor on the same site stated that the launch would take place in July. That said, while Microsoft seems to be betting on a widespread release. The Surface Duo may end up being a relative niche product.

  Published Date: August 11, 2020 9:57 PM IST

