Microsoft Surface Duo passes durability test but it bends

Microsoft launched the Surface Duo running Android few weeks back and it was put through durability test recently.

  • Published: September 20, 2020 4:44 PM IST
Microsoft launched the Surface Duo a few weeks back. This is their first dual-screen device running on Android. The company has worked on this product for over a year. Which is why its hardware is outdated for the current market. Having said that, if you were intrigued about its design and whether it holds up for first-generation device, we’ve got some good news. Renowned YouTuber JerryRigEverything has put the Duo through his rigorous set of tests this week. And the results were a mixed bag. Also Read - Samsung set to double production of Galaxy Fold 2

The company will be pleased to know the Duo’s design passes through the durability test with ease. The YouTuber ran the device through all sorts of tools to see if its breaks. But not only did Duo’s plastic design hold its own, but the hinge was also adjudged to be solid. This is a big thing for Microsoft, especially when most first-generation devices were complained to be lacking in this department. Most notably, the Galaxy Fold last year received a lot of complaints about its screen and the hinge. This even forced Samsung to redesign the product before shipping to customers. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo strong hinge design teased in new video

Microsoft Surface Duo gets mixed response

So, it’s good to see the design team at Microsoft has done its homework. However, the YouTuber did manage to bend the Duo, which would be rather concerning for a product that costs over $1300 in the market. This is most likely happening because of the plastic body built. So maybe the next Duo version could be improved with the different material finish? Either way, the Duo has got a mixed set of response from the market since its launch.

While everyone likes the thought behind the product, the software powering the device lacks intuitiveness. This become evident while using non-Microsoft or Google products. So, both Microsoft and Android have their work cut out in that regards. Apart from that, Duo is a 4G only device, with a single camera for front and rear use. For a $1,399 device, it needs to offer more.

  Published Date: September 20, 2020 4:44 PM IST

