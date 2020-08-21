comscore Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench, beats most Snapdragon 855 scores
News

Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench, beats most Snapdragon 855 scores

News

The Microsoft Surface Duo even beats the Samsung Galaxy Fold, a flagship phone powered by the same chipset

  • Updated: August 21, 2020 12:30 PM IST
Microsoft Surface Duo 1

After months of leaks, rumors, and speculation, the Microsoft Surface Duo is finally weeks away from an official announcement. However, that hasn’t stopped the device from being spared of a few more last-minute leaks. The dual-screen folding tablet-smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench and we found some more key specifications. Also Read - Microsoft to cut support for Internet Explorer by August 2021

The Microsoft Surface Duo managed a score of 762 on single and 2,867 on multi-core. That’s actually a better than the first-gen Samsung Galaxy Fold, a phone powered by the same chipset. In fact, the Microsoft phone actually manages a Geekbench score that is close to phones and devices powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, the 855’s successor. That actually means greatly optimized performance on Microsoft’s part. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo to receive three years of Android OS and security updates

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

The Surface Duo is set to be launched on September 10. The dual-screen Android tablet-smartphone will be priced starting at USD 1,399. The company had been teasing the Surface Duo for months, and the announcement will come as good news to those interested in buying a dual-screen smartphone that can double up as a tablet. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10 for $1,399

Microsoft Surface Duo: What we know so far

Microsoft revealed the Surface Duo’s design back in October 2019, almost a year ago. The brand had, however, kept the specifications of the dual-screen device a tight secret. The Surface Duo features a couple of separate 5.6-inch OLED display panels which have a resolution of 1800 x 1350 pixels and a 4:3 aspect ratio. Together,  the screens side-by-side form an 8.1-inch display interface.

Since the two screens are separate and there is no real folding screen element here, the Surface Duo beats most problems that come with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Fold series. Further, the device also features Gorilla Glass protection on both screens.

Microsoft is adding an 11-megapixel f/2.0 camera to the Surface Duo which will include in itself up to 7x zooming capabilities. There will be support for 4K 1080p recording along with electronic image stabilization. There is only that one camera on the entire device though, meant to be used as both the front and rear camera.

Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10 for $1,399

Also Read

Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10 for $1,399

Expected specifications of the Microsoft Surface Duo include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip, 6GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. While there is LTE support, 5G is missing. The Duo is powered by two separate batteries, split along the body with the rest of the components by a hinge in the middle. Both add up to 3,577mAh, which could be an issue for power users.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 21, 2020 12:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 21, 2020 12:30 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold

173999

Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9825 SoC
12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch
News
Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch
Redmi 9 India unit images, full specifications leaked

News

Redmi 9 India unit images, full specifications leaked

Asus Rog Phone 3 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart

News

Asus Rog Phone 3 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart

Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

News

Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

News

Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch

Redmi 9 India unit images, full specifications leaked

Asus Rog Phone 3 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart

Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch

News

Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch
Apple could launch foldable iPad with micro-LED screen

News

Apple could launch foldable iPad with micro-LED screen
Microsoft Surface Duo to receive three years of Android updates

News

Microsoft Surface Duo to receive three years of Android updates
Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10

News

Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10
ZTE finally makes the first phone with an under-display camera

News

ZTE finally makes the first phone with an under-display camera

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A53 2020 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

LG K31 फोन 3 कैमरा, 3,000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Samsung जल्द लॉन्च कर सकती है सस्ता फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन: रिपोर्ट्स

Redmi 9 India के ऑफिशियल रेंडर्स और फीचर्स आए सामने, 27 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च

Realme 7i हुआ IECEE सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर लिस्ट, बजट रेंज में जबरदस्त फीचर्स के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review
Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Features

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look
BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

News

Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch
News
Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch
Redmi 9 India unit images, full specifications leaked

News

Redmi 9 India unit images, full specifications leaked
Asus Rog Phone 3 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart

News

Asus Rog Phone 3 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart
Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

News

Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications
Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

News

Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers