Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch

After months of leaks, rumors, and speculation, the Microsoft Surface Duo is finally weeks away from an official announcement. However, that hasn't stopped the device from being spared of a few more last-minute leaks. The dual-screen folding tablet-smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench and we found some more key specifications.

The Microsoft Surface Duo managed a score of 762 on single and 2,867 on multi-core. That's actually a better than the first-gen Samsung Galaxy Fold, a phone powered by the same chipset. In fact, the Microsoft phone actually manages a Geekbench score that is close to phones and devices powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, the 855's successor. That actually means greatly optimized performance on Microsoft's part.

The Surface Duo is set to be launched on September 10. The dual-screen Android tablet-smartphone will be priced starting at USD 1,399. The company had been teasing the Surface Duo for months, and the announcement will come as good news to those interested in buying a dual-screen smartphone that can double up as a tablet.

Microsoft Surface Duo: What we know so far

Microsoft revealed the Surface Duo’s design back in October 2019, almost a year ago. The brand had, however, kept the specifications of the dual-screen device a tight secret. The Surface Duo features a couple of separate 5.6-inch OLED display panels which have a resolution of 1800 x 1350 pixels and a 4:3 aspect ratio. Together, the screens side-by-side form an 8.1-inch display interface.

Since the two screens are separate and there is no real folding screen element here, the Surface Duo beats most problems that come with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Fold series. Further, the device also features Gorilla Glass protection on both screens.

Microsoft is adding an 11-megapixel f/2.0 camera to the Surface Duo which will include in itself up to 7x zooming capabilities. There will be support for 4K 1080p recording along with electronic image stabilization. There is only that one camera on the entire device though, meant to be used as both the front and rear camera.

Expected specifications of the Microsoft Surface Duo include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip, 6GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. While there is LTE support, 5G is missing. The Duo is powered by two separate batteries, split along the body with the rest of the components by a hinge in the middle. Both add up to 3,577mAh, which could be an issue for power users.

