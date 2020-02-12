comscore Microsoft Surface Duo spotted on the subway in Canada | BGR India
The video leaked online shows the Surface Duo performing different tasks, from playing a game to checking e-mails.

  • Published: February 12, 2020 7:43 PM IST
After burying its own Windows 10 Mobile operating system, Microsoft is now preparing to switch to Android. In 2019, the Redmond company lifted the veil on the Surface Duo, which is likely to launch later this year. The unusually long period between the presentation and availability has more to do with the software than with the hardware itself.

Undoubtedly, Microsoft wants to ensure that the Android-based device runs well and offers real added value before it becomes available. However, it seems that some people (probably Microsoft employees) are already testing the smartphone. As it was recently spotted by a passenger at the SkyTrain urban transport system in the Canadian city of Vancouver.

The video leaked online shows how the device adapts depending on whether the user uses a single screen or both adjacent screens. The video also shows the Surface Duo performing different tasks, from playing a game to checking e-mails. Subsequently, it uses two different applications in parallel, which takes advantage of the dual-mode.

The content of the device does not appear to have any interference, either when the user runs two different applications on each screen or when he chooses to fold the device and use only one display. It also shows how you can switch between several programs while running through touch gestures.

Like the Surface Duo, the Surface Neo is also due to appear in Christmas 2020. Microsoft has not yet revealed a price for the devices. However, since the Surface duo uses standard display technology, it could be cheaper than the Galaxy Fold.

With the Surface Duo using the Android OS platform, Microsoft is going the right way. Android is the standard for smartphones in the same way that Windows is for PCs. Microsoft is likely to share more information for the Surface Duo in its upcoming annual developer conference BUILD 2020.

  • Published Date: February 12, 2020 7:43 PM IST

