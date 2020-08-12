comscore Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10 | BGR India
Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10 for $1,399

Check out all we know about the dual-screen, folding Microsoft Surface Duo ahead of its launch next month.

  Published: August 12, 2020 7:49 PM IST
Microsoft Surface Duo 1

Microsoft is finally launching its own foldable smartphone, the Microsoft Surface Duo on September 10. The dual-screen Android tablet-smartphone will be priced starting at USD 1,399. The company had been teasing the Surface Duo for months, and the announcement will come as good news to those interested in buying a dual-screen smartphone that can double up as a tablet. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo strong hinge design teased in new video

If you’re in the US right now, you can go ahead and pre-order your Microsoft Surface Duo today via AT&T, Microsoft’s online store, and Best Buy. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo leaked images surface online

Watch: Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Microsoft Surface Duo: What we know so far

Microsoft revealed the Surface Duo’s design back in October 2019, almost a year ago. The brand had, however, kept the specifications of the dual-screen device a tight secret. The Surface Duo features a couple of separate 5.6-inch OLED display panels which have a resolution of 1800 x 1350 pixels and a 4:3 aspect ratio. Together,  the screens side-by-side form an 8.1-inch display interface. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo battery could last through the day

Since the two screens are separate and there is no real folding screen element here, the Surface Duo beats most problems that come with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Fold series. Further, the device also features Gorilla Glass protection on both screens.

Microsoft is adding an 11-megapixel f/2.0 camera to the Surface Duo which will include in itself up to 7x zooming capabilities. There will be support for 4K 1080p recording along with electronic image stabilization. There is only that one camera on the entire device though, meant to be used as both the front and rear camera.

Microsoft Surface Duo strong hinge design teased in new video

Expected specifications of the Microsoft Surface Duo include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip, 6GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. While there is LTE support, 5G is missing. The Duo is powered by two separate batteries, split along the body with the rest of the components by a hinge in the middle. Both add up to 3,577mAh, which could be an issue for power users. Whether the dual-screen device comes to India still remains to be seen.

  Published Date: August 12, 2020 7:49 PM IST

