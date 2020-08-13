Microsoft Surface Duo to receive three years of Android updates

The Microsoft Surface Duo is set to launch on September 10. The much hyped foldable smartphone will be priced starting at $1399. Pre-orders have already begun in the United States via AT&T, Microsoft’s online store and Best Buy. Now, Microsoft has confirmed that the high-end smartphone will receive a minimum of three years of Android updates. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10 for $1,399

The Redmond based company confirmed to Android Authority that the upcoming Surface Duo "will be supported with OS and security updates for three years." Microsoft's commitment puts it in line with two other tech behemoths. Samsung recently announced that the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series will be updated till Android 13. Furthermore, the South Korean tech giant also promised three years of software updates for last year's Note 10 and S10 line-up of smartphones.

Google's Pixel series of smartphones also come with the promise of three years of security and OS updates. In comparison, the likes of Nokia and OnePlus offer users two years of OS updates and three years of security updates. With other companies like LG, Asus and Oppo, the update situation is more confusing and lack-luster.

Surface Duo specifications and features

The Microsoft Surface Duo features dual 5.6-inch FHD+ OLED displays, both of which have a 4:3 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Both screens are connected by a 360-degree hinge. The foldable smartphone is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 855 chipset and comes with 6GB RAM and either 128 or 256GB storage. Furthermore, there is a 3,577mAh battery on board with support for 18W charging.

There is only one 11-megapixel camera on the Microsoft Surface Duo. This is meant to be used as both the front and the rear camera. It has an aperture of f/2.0, up to 7x digital zoom and support for 4K video recording. The smartphone runs Android 10 out of the box with a customised interface on top aimed at boosting productivity.