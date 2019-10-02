comscore Microsoft Surface event 2019: How to watch live stream and what to expect
Microsoft Surface event 2019: How to watch live stream and what to expect

Microsoft's hardware event will kick off at 10:00AM ET (7:30PM IST). As for what to expect from Microsoft Surface event 2019, here's all you need to know.

  • Published: October 2, 2019 10:43 AM IST
Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Credit - Evan Blass

Microsoft is all set to host its biggest Surface event today in New York City. It is expected to launch new hardware at the event along with refreshed internals for existing devices. Microsoft is rumored to be bringing Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Book 3. The company is also likely to launch its much anticipated dual-screen Surface device, and a new mysterious ARM-powered Surface.

Alongside the Surface devices, we might also witness a Surface speaker. The company’s hardware event will kick off at 10:00AM ET (7:30PM IST). The event will be live-streamed through Microsoft’s website. As for what to expect from Microsoft Surface event 2019, here’s all you need to know.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

The company is expected to unveil its latest Surface Pro 7 with a redesigned keyboard. It will most likely be powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core processor. The device might also include USB Type-C Thunderbolt ports. Currently, it is unknown whether Comet Lake or Ice Lake processors will make their way to this Surface device. It could also include a new Surface Pen with wireless charging support. Just recently, Tipster Evan Blass posted a series of photos on Twitter.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 15-inch Surface Laptop 3, and ARM-powered Surface leaks ahead of official launch

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 15-inch Surface Laptop 3, and ARM-powered Surface leaks ahead of official launch

The images suggest that the Surface Pro 7 might have a fully functional hinge, bezels on all sides of the display, and ports on the sides. It will feature USB Type-C and Type-A ports along with a microSD card slot. The detachable keyboard could also make a comeback. The images show the tablet with the kickstand, something that we have seen with the previous Surface Pro devices as well.

Surface laptop 3

Besides the Surface Pro 7, two new Surface Laptop 3 models are also likely to be announced. One will reportedly feature a 13-inch display, and the other will feature a 15-inch display. If rumors are to be believed, the larger Surface Laptop 3 might come with an AMD chip. A few recently leaked photos suggests that Microsoft will launch it in a Gray color variant. From the leaked images, we can make out that the right side only has one microSD card slot, and no other ports are visible. The left will likely have a USB Type-C port. It is tipped to offer Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU with Turing architecture.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Go First Look

ARM-powered Surface

Microsoft could also release an ARM-powered Surface device. It will likely draw its power from a Snapdragon 8CX chipset. A leaked photo shows off the Surface Pro-like kickstand, two USB Type-C ports on the left, and a Surface-branded stylus. Blass recently tweeted that a dual-screen surface will also be announced, but there are no leaked photos for the same.

Xbox One now works with Google Assistant, Microsoft reveals

Xbox One now works with Google Assistant, Microsoft reveals

Surface dual-screen

Microsoft has reportedly been working on a dual-screen Surface device, which is codenamed “Centaurus.” At the Surface event, the company is expected to unveil this new type of hardware. This Microsoft device is likely to be the first of a new wave of dual-screen laptop-tablet hybrids. It is expected to ship with “Windows Lite,” which is a toned-down version of the Redmond giant’s operating system. It is reportedly designed exclusively for dual-screen and foldable devices.

