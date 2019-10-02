Microsoft Surface Event 2019 is all set to kick off in New York City. The software giant is expected to launch a number of devices at the launch event. These devices will include the new Microsoft Surface Laptop, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Book 3. The press renders of these devices have already leaked online. In addition, Microsoft is also rumored to launch a new ARM-based Surface tablet along with a dual-screen Surface device. Rumors also indicate that the company may launch a Surface-branded speaker at the launch event. The event is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM ET which translates to 7:30 PM local time.

The company revealed that it is planning to live stream the vent on its dedicated website. In addition, Microsoft will also live stream on its YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter accounts. You can head to the medium of your choice to follow the event. In the meantime, here is everything you need to know.

Microsoft Surface 2019: Expected products

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

The company is expected to unveil its latest Surface Pro 7 with a redesigned keyboard. It will most likely be powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core processor. The device might also include USB Type-C Thunderbolt ports. Currently, it is unknown whether Comet Lake or Ice Lake processors will make their way to this Surface device. It could also include a new Surface Pen with wireless charging support. Just recently, Tipster Evan Blass posted a series of photos on Twitter.

The images also suggest that the Surface Pro 7 might have a fully functional hinge, bezels on all sides of the display, and ports on the sides. It will feature USB Type-C and Type-A ports along with a microSD card slot. The detachable keyboard could also make a comeback. The images show the tablet with the kickstand, something that we have seen with the previous Surface Pro devices as well.

Surface laptop 3

Besides the Surface Pro 7, two new Surface Laptop 3 models are also likely to be announced. One will reportedly feature a 13-inch display, and the other will feature a 15-inch display. If rumors are to be believed, the larger Surface Laptop 3 might come with an AMD chip. A few recently leaked photos suggest that Microsoft will launch it in a Gray color variant. From the leaked images, we can make out that the right side only has one microSD card slot, and no other ports are visible. The left side will likely have a USB Type-C port. It is also tipped to offer Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU with Turing architecture.

ARM-powered Surface

Microsoft could also release an ARM-powered Surface device. It will likely draw its power from a Snapdragon 8CX chipset. A leaked photo shows off the Surface Pro-like kickstand, two USB Type-C ports on the left, and a Surface-branded stylus. Blass recently tweeted that a dual-screen surface will also be announced, but there are no leaked photos for the same.

Surface dual-screen

Microsoft has reportedly been working on a dual-screen Surface device, which is codenamed “Centaurus.” At the Surface event, the company is expected to unveil this new type of hardware. This Microsoft device is likely to be the first of a new wave of dual-screen laptop-tablet hybrids. It is also expected to ship with “Windows Lite,” which is a toned-down version of the Redmond giant’s operating system. It is reportedly designed exclusively for dual-screen and foldable devices.