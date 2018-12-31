comscore
Microsoft Surface Go now available in India exclusively on Flipkart, priced at Rs 38,599

Surface Go is Microsoft's affordable Windows 10-based tablet hybrid which uses Intel processor to power up.

  Published: December 31, 2018 3:51 PM IST
Microsoft India has announced the Surface Go availability for the country. It started taking pre-orders of its stylish Windows 10-based computing device, Surface Go, earlier this month on Flipkart. The company has now started shipping the device in India at a starting price of Rs 38,599.

The productive 2-in-1 Microsoft Surface Go was first launched back in July. It is the company’s affordable Windows 10-based tablet which uses Intel processor to power up. Microsoft Surface Go features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, each with 1080p video capture functionality. There’s also Windows Hello-based face authentication, microphone, and stereo speakers by Microsoft.

Coming to other hardware specifications, Microsoft Surface Go is powered by Intel’s Pentium Gold 4415Y CPU, with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It has a 10-inch ‘PixelSense’ display with a resolution of 1800×1200 pixels, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The multi-touch (10-point) panel also has a contrast ratio of 1500:1, and is secured by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

“In Surface Go, you have latest Windows 10 and a suite of Microsoft apps, for a pure laptop experience on the go. No other tablet or a 2-in-1 can make your work life easier than this device,” Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager, Consumer & Devices, Microsoft India told IANS.

For wireless connectivity and I/O, the Surface Go features Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.1, as well as USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio, Surface Connect, and microSDXC ports. For off-screen interaction, there’s Surface Dial support as well.

