Microsoft has just launched the latest version of its "all-in-one collaborative device", Surface Hub 2S in India. As part of the launch, the company shared the India pricing, specifications, and design. Companies can use the Hub 2S as a digital whiteboard, meeting platform, and more. The technology giant has priced the device at Rs 11,89,999 in the Indian market. This will include the Surface Hub 2 Camera and Hub 2 Pen along with the actual device. In addition, the company is also launching the "Steelcase Roam" mobile stand for Hub 2S at Rs 1,17,500. Let's check out the details of the latest Microsoft product here.

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S launch details

Interested buyers can contact "authorized Hub resellers" to make the purchase. Hub 2S features "full power" of all the Microsoft services, and different software. These include Windows 10, Teams, Office 365, Microsoft Whiteboard, and more. The company claims that Hub 2S features "over 50 percent faster graphics" along with "30 percent" improved power efficiency. Beyond this, this new version is also slimmer and about 40 percent lighter than the original Surface Hub. Talking about the display, we get a 50-inch PixelSense display with a 60Hz IPS panel. It sports 3,840×2,560 pixels resolution, 10-bit color, Gorilla Glass for protection, and 10-point multi-touch support.

The device runs on Windows 10 with an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620. Hub 2S also features 8GB DDR4 RAM along with 128GB SSD. We also get an 8-element MEMS microphone array along with front-facing 3-way stereo speakers. Talking about the ports, we get a USB Type-A port, one USB Type-C port, and RJ45 port with Gigabit Ethernet. Other ports include an HDMI video input port and Mini-DisplayPort video output.

Microsoft has also added thermal sensors and a “Doppler occupancy sensor on the device. Beyond the internals, we also get power, volume up, volume down, and source selection buttons. The top of Surface Hub 2S features a USB Type-C port to connect the included Hub 2 Camera. It comes with a 90-degree field of view, anti-flicker technology, 4K video at 30fps video recording support, and more. Moving to the last product, the Hub 2 Pen, Microsoft has added Bluetooth 4.0 technology along with a barrel button and tail eraser. It is compatible with multiple Surface Book, Studio, Laptop, Go, and Pro devices.