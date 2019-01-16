Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6 launching in India soon

Microsoft is set to bring the Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6 to India soon. At the Media and Analyst Days 2019 being held in Bangalore, Microsoft showed the two new devices alongside the Surface Book 2 and Surface Go, suggesting its two new Surface devices are ready for launch in the country. Microsoft’s Surface device lineup in India includes the Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Book 2 and Surface Go, which was launched last month and went on sale late in December. With the introduction of Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6, Microsoft will show it is serious about the Indian PC market, which is doing better than the global market, which has declined in the recent quarter.

To recall, Microsoft launched the Surface Book 2 and Surface Laptop in August in India. At the time of its launch, the Surface Laptop was more than a year old while the Surface Book 2 was nearly a year old and the Surface Laptop was certainly ue for a processor refresh. In October last year, the Redmond-based company followed up with the launch of Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6. In our review of Surface Laptop in November, we questioned if the product is even relevant and it seems, the company heard us and is not wasting much time to bring the second generation Surface Laptop to the Indian market.

BGR India has independently learnt that these two new devices will launch at a starting price of around Rs 1 lakh when they officially become available here. With the new Surface Laptop 2, Microsoft will have the most potent challenger yet to Apple MacBook Air 2018, which starts at Rs 114,900 in India. The Surface Pro 6, on the other hand, will compete with similar detachable computers from Microsoft’s OEM partners like HP, Lenovo, Dell and Asus.

For Microsoft, the Surface range of hardware still remains a hobby, one that contributes over a $1 billion in revenue. The Surface lineup debuted as a series of detachable computers in 2012 but it really became a major player when Microsoft launched the Surface Pro 4 in 2015. The success of Surface Pro models boosted Microsoft’s hardware team, now led by Chief Product Officer Panos Panay, to experiment and launched the Surface Book with crazy dynamic fulcrum hinge in 2015. The company has now added devices like the Surface Go, a compact version of Surface Pro and Surface Studio, an all-in-one PC aimed at creators. It is not clear whether Microsoft is bringing Surface Studio 2 to the country, but it is expected to bring Surface Hub 2 for the Indian enterprise customers next year.

The Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 do not bring any major changes in terms of design but the real change, one that matters, is under the hood. Both the models are powered by 8th generation Intel Core i5 processors, which is a quad-core CPU with minimum of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Microsoft claims that the Surface Laptop 2 is 85 percent more powerful than the Surface Laptop. The Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 are rated for 13.5 hours and 14.5 hours of use on a single charge.

The Surface Pro 6, which starts at $899 (around Rs 63,900) in the US, features a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with 3:2 aspect ratio and supports 10 point multi-touch and inking via Surface Pen. The Surface Laptop 2, on the other hand, starts at $999 in the US (around Rs 71,000), and features a 13.5-inch PixelSense display and comes in new matte black color. Both the devices lack USB Type-C port but superior performance and better keyboard could make it a better bet over Apple’s lightweight laptop.