Microsoft has announced a number of new products at its much-anticipated Surface 2019 launch event in New York. The company came prepared to reveal a long list of revamped and new products at the launch event. Some of the product announcements were in line with the expectations while others took us by surprise. Taking a closer look, Microsoft has revamped most of its existing Surface lineup with the latest and greatest of the hardware. In addition, the company also launched new things line the Surface Pro X, the Surface Neo, Surface Duo, and Windows 10X.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 hardware details

As per previous leaks, the company launched its latest Surface Laptop 3 along with Surface Pro 7 tablet. As part of the new Surface Laptop 3 series, we get a 13.5-inch and a 15-inch display variant. Both the display size variants will come with the latest 10th generation Intel Core processors. The company has also introduced two new colors including Sandstone and Cobalt for the Laptop series along with machined aluminum finish. Interested users can still opt for Alcantara. In addition, the company also launched a new AMD Ryzen Surface Edition.

Microsoft also revealed that is has added a single USB Type-C port to the Surface Laptop 3 lineup. In addition, the company has also increased the size of the trackpad by up to 20 percent. along with fast charging technology. Now, users can charge their laptops from 0 to 80 percent in just one hour. The device comes with improved front-facing cameras, OmniSonic speakers, and dual far-field Studio Mics. Talking about the pricing, the 13-inch variant starts from just $999 and 15-inch starts at $1,199. In fact, the company has made the design modular for easy disassembly and removable storage.

Surface Pro 7 and Earbuds

Similar to the Surface Laptop 3 series, the Pro 7 also comes with 10th generation Intel Core processors. In addition, the company has also added a USB Type-A and USB Type-C port on the refreshed tablets. The USB Type-C port is capable of driving dual 4K external monitors. In addition, the device starts at $749.

The last thing that the company launched its the latest Surface Earbuds. This pair of truly wireless earbuds provide “immersive Omnisonic sound” along with support for instant play on Spotify for Android. It also includes screen-free integration with Office 365 products including calendar, email, and more. Interested buyers can get the Earbuds for $249 and there is no info on Indian pricing right now. Buyers can preorder Laptop 3, and Pro 7 starting now in select markets.