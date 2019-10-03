comscore Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 series, Pro 7, and Surface Earbuds launched
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 series, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Earbuds launched
News

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 series, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Earbuds launched

News

Microsoft came prepared to reveal a long list of revamped and new products at the launch event. Some of the product announcements were in line with the expectations while others took us by surprise.

  • Published: October 3, 2019 7:51 AM IST
Microsoft Surface Event 2019 announcements

Microsoft has announced a number of new products at its much-anticipated Surface 2019 launch event in New York. The company came prepared to reveal a long list of revamped and new products at the launch event. Some of the product announcements were in line with the expectations while others took us by surprise. Taking a closer look, Microsoft has revamped most of its existing Surface lineup with the latest and greatest of the hardware. In addition, the company also launched new things line the Surface Pro X, the Surface Neo, Surface Duo, and Windows 10X.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 hardware details

As per previous leaks, the company launched its latest Surface Laptop 3 along with Surface Pro 7 tablet. As part of the new Surface Laptop 3 series, we get a 13.5-inch and a 15-inch display variant. Both the display size variants will come with the latest 10th generation Intel Core processors. The company has also introduced two new colors including Sandstone and Cobalt for the Laptop series along with machined aluminum finish. Interested users can still opt for Alcantara. In addition, the company also launched a new AMD Ryzen Surface Edition.

Microsoft Surface Duo: Android-powered foldable smartphone announced

Also Read

Microsoft Surface Duo: Android-powered foldable smartphone announced

Microsoft also revealed that is has added a single USB Type-C port to the Surface Laptop 3 lineup. In addition, the company has also increased the size of the trackpad by up to 20 percent. along with fast charging technology. Now, users can charge their laptops from 0 to 80 percent in just one hour. The device comes with improved front-facing cameras, OmniSonic speakers, and dual far-field Studio Mics. Talking about the pricing, the 13-inch variant starts from just $999 and 15-inch starts at $1,199. In fact, the company has made the design modular for easy disassembly and removable storage.

Surface Pro 7 and Earbuds

Similar to the Surface Laptop 3 series, the Pro 7 also comes with 10th generation Intel Core processors. In addition, the company has also added a USB Type-A and USB Type-C port on the refreshed tablets. The USB Type-C port is capable of driving dual 4K external monitors. In addition, the device starts at $749.

The last thing that the company launched its the latest Surface Earbuds. This pair of truly wireless earbuds provide “immersive Omnisonic sound” along with support for instant play on Spotify for Android. It also includes screen-free integration with Office 365 products including calendar, email, and more. Interested buyers can get the Earbuds for $249 and there is no info on Indian pricing right now. Buyers can preorder Laptop 3, and Pro 7 starting now in select markets.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 3, 2019 7:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Surface Duo Android-powered dual-screen phone announced
News
Microsoft Surface Duo Android-powered dual-screen phone announced
Microsoft Surface Pro X launched

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X launched

OnePlus 7T Review

Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Microsoft Surface Event 2019: Live stream details

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2019: Live stream details

Tile Mate Review

Review

Tile Mate Review

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold First Impressions

Lenovo Smart Clock Review

Surface Laptop 3, Pro 7, and Earbuds launched

Microsoft Surface Duo Android-powered dual-screen phone announced

Microsoft Surface Pro X launched

Microsoft Surface Event 2019: Live stream details

Spotify Premium Family plan launched in India, priced at Rs 179 per month

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Surface Laptop 3, Pro 7, and Earbuds launched

News

Surface Laptop 3, Pro 7, and Earbuds launched
Microsoft Surface Duo Android-powered dual-screen phone announced

News

Microsoft Surface Duo Android-powered dual-screen phone announced
Microsoft Surface Pro X launched

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X launched
Microsoft Surface Event 2019: Live stream details

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2019: Live stream details
Microsoft Surface event 2019: How to watch live stream and what to expect

News

Microsoft Surface event 2019: How to watch live stream and what to expect

हिंदी समाचार

Spotify ने भारत में 179 रुपये मंथली प्राइस पर न्यू प्रीमियम फैमिली प्लान लॉन्च किया

Microsoft Surface event 2019: इवेंट को ऐसे देखें लाइव, ये चीजें होंगी लॉन्च

GoPro Hero 8 Black, GoPro Max action भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

India vs South Africa 1st Test match Live: भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच पहला टेस्ट मैच शुरू, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

कॉल आने पर अब 25 सेकेंड के लिए बजेगी फोन की घंटी, Airtel और Vodafone idea ने कम किया ‘रिंग टाइम’

News

Surface Laptop 3, Pro 7, and Earbuds launched
News
Surface Laptop 3, Pro 7, and Earbuds launched
Microsoft Surface Duo Android-powered dual-screen phone announced

News

Microsoft Surface Duo Android-powered dual-screen phone announced
Microsoft Surface Pro X launched

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X launched
Microsoft Surface Event 2019: Live stream details

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2019: Live stream details
Spotify Premium Family plan launched in India, priced at Rs 179 per month

News

Spotify Premium Family plan launched in India, priced at Rs 179 per month