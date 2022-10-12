comscore Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, 2 Surface Pro 9 with 5G launched: Price, specifications and more
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, 2 Surface Pro 9 with 5G launched: Check Price, specifications and more here

Surface Laptop 5 is powered by new Windows 11 interactive features. It also comes in a variety of colors great for personalization: Platinum, Matte Black, Sandstone, and (new this year) Sage.

  • The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 will be available a starting price of $999.
  • The Surface Laptop 5 costs $999 for the base variant.
  • Surface Laptop 5 is powered by new Windows 11 interactive features.
  • Surface Pro 9 features enhanced camera and audio features, longer battery life and more.
Trech giant Microsoft on Wednesday launched two new Surface laptops– Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5. Surface Pro 9 features enhanced camera and audio features, longer battery life and Surface Pro Signature Keyboards in new colors, Sapphire and Forest. Meanwhile, Surface Laptop 5 is powered by new Windows 11 interactive features. It also comes in a variety of colors great for personalization: Platinum, Matte Black, Sandstone, and (new this year) Sage. Also Read - Microsoft to launch new Surface laptops, tablets at October 12 event

Surface Pro 9 Specifications

Surface Pro 9 offers a choice between processors – 12th Gen Intel Core processor built on the Intel Evo platform with Thunderbolt, or Microsoft SQ powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G connectivity. Surface Pro 9 features enhanced camera and audio features, longer battery life and Surface Pro Signature Keyboards in new colors, Sapphire and Forest. In collaboration with Liberty of London, a limited-edition design and matching keyboard is available to celebrate Surface’s 10-year anniversary.

“To help us celebrate 10 years of Surface, we’ve partnered with London-based global design house “Liberty” to bring art and technology together to create a special-edition Surface Pro keyboard and laser-etched Surface Pro 9 with an exclusive pattern in a vibrant blue floral inspired by the Windows 11 Bloom – available in select markets, only at Liberty and Microsoft Stores while supplies last,” the company said in a statement.

The latest 12th Gen Intel Core processor aims to offer incredible power and performance. Verified as an Intel Evo device, it’s ready for real-world multi-tasking, full desktop productivity, all-day battery life and intense workloads – with up to 50 percent more performance than Surface Pro 8. Thunderbolt 4 enables rapid data transfer, docking to multiple 4K displays, or supporting an eGPU set-up, the company claims.

Surface Pro 9 unlocks new AI features made possible through an entirely new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that transforms how you connect with the people in your life. Capable of more than 15 trillion calculations per second, the NPU in Surface Pro 9 drives new experiences with Windows Studio effects. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 comes with a starting price of $999.

Surface Laptop 5 Specifications

The Surface Laptop 5 has two display variants. The base model comes with a 13.5-inch display with a 2256×1504 pixel resolution and the top model gets a 15-inch screen with a 2496×1664 pixel resolution. It now offers the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processor, Thunderbolt 4 and is co-engineered and verified as an Intel Evo device for the first time, making the Surface Laptop 5 over 50 percent more powerful than its predecessor.

Image: Microsoft

It comes with Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers, 60W charging support, an HD camera, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1. Ports options include a USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, a single USB-A, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Surface Laptop 5 costs $999 for the base variant.

  • Published Date: October 12, 2022 7:58 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 12, 2022 8:03 PM IST
