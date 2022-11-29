Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 now available in India: Check price, specs and more

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 now available in India: Check price, features and more

Microsoft today announced that two new Surface products, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9, are now generally available in India via authorized commercial resellers as well as online and retail partners like Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and select multi brand stores. Also Read - Microsoft, IIT Bombay, SINE join hands to empower startups in technology and digital domains

“We are pleased to bring the new Surface devices to India, expanding our portfolio for Windows 11. Microsoft shared its vision for the next era of the Windows PC, where the PC and the cloud intersect and tap into innovative AI technology to unlock new experiences,” said Irina Ghose, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India. Also Read - Samsung to introduce Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now to 2021 smart TVs

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Price:

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 starts at Rs 1,07,999 for the consumer SKU with Intel’s 12th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. An equivalent commercial SKU will cost Rs 1,11,899. Surface Laptop 5 with Core i7 chip and 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs 1,78,999 (consumer) and Rs 1,80,899 (commercial) respectively. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 debut in India: Now up for pre-orders

The 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 will come in sole i7 configuration with the 8GB/256GB version price in India set at Rs 1,39,999 for consumer SKU. A version with double the RAM and storage will sell for Rs 1,88,999 (consumer) and Rs 1,90,699 (commercial) respectively.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Price:

The Surface Pro 9 with Core i7, 16GB RAM and 256GB storage is available at Rs 1,67,999 (consumer) and Rs 1,70,999 (commercial). The same version with 512GB SSD will be available for Rs 1,98,999 for consumers and Rs 2,00,599 for commercial SKU. Surface Pro 9 with i7, 32GB of RAM and 1TB storage is priced at Rs 2,69,999 (consumer) and Rs 2,59,999 for commercial SKU.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 Specifications and features:

The Surface Pro 9 comes with a high-grade aluminum casing and has a compact display. It sports a 13-inch PixelSense display which has thin bezels on all sides. The display has up to 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels. It has Gorilla Glass 5 protection and supports sRGBB and Vivid color profiles.

It is powered by the Intel Core i5-1235U and Core i7-1255U processors. It is paired with Intel’s Iris Xe graphics. The notebook has up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It has a 2W stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

There’s a 10MP camera on the rear with up to 4K video support and a front-facing lens with 1080p video recording support. As for the connectivity options, it has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 support. It boots on Windows 11.

The Surface Laptop 5, on the other hand, has two sizes 13.5-inch and 15-inch, both having sRGB and Vivid color profiles. The laptop supports DolbyVision IQ and has up to Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by Intel Core i5-1235U and i7-1255U processors. There’s Intel Iris Xe GPU and 16GB of RAM and 512GBof SSD storage.

It has an HD webcam with a Windows Hello Face authentication feature. It features Omisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. Just like the Surface Pro 9, the Laptop 5 boots on Windows 11.