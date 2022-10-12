Microsoft is set to host its Surface event today at 7.30 pm IST. Although the company hasn’t revealed much about the event except for “the company will talk about devices.” Microsoft is expected to launch Surface Pro 9 tablet, Surface Studio 3 PC, Surface Pro 5 laptop and Project Volterra that was unveiled at Build 2022. Also Read - Xbox Cloud Gaming for Meta's new Quest VR platform announced

Microsoft Surface event: How to watch it live

As mentioned earlier, the launch event will kick off at 7.30 pm IST today. You can catch the livestream of the event on the company's YouTube page or newsroom site. The live updates will also be available on the company's social media channels.

Microsoft Surface event: What to expect

Surface Pro 9 tablet

Microsoft is likely to launch Surface Pro 9 tablet today that might feature a 120Hz refresh rate 13-inch display. In terms of camera, it is expected to sport a 5MP front-facing camera and a 10MP rear camera. The tablet is likely to come with support for Slim Pen 2. Surface Pro 9 is expected to be powered by 12-generation Core i5 and i7 U-series chipsets. Additionally, it is likely to offer 32GB of RAM and 1TB storage and 5G support.

Surface Pro 5 laptop

Microsoft is expected to bring a revamped version of Surface Pro laptop that was launched last year. The Surface Pro 5 laptop is expected to be powered by an Intel chipset as it might ditch the old AMD Ryzen APUs. Additionally, it is likely to come with Core i5-1235U and Core i7-1255 U chipsets. The laptop might look almost similar to its previous generation.

Surface Studio 3 PC

Microsoft is expected to launch a new Surface Studio 3 PC at the event today. It is not expected to come with a major design change. Report suggest that it will be powered by 11th-gen Core i7. The webcam is also likely to get an upgrade with Dolby Vision HDR visuals, Dolby Atmos audio and more. The PC is expected to offer 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD with no SD card support.

Project Volterra

At Microsoft Build 2022, Microsoft announced Project Volterra, a new device powered by the Snapdragon compute platform. With Project Volterra, users will be able to explore many AI scenarios via the new Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK for Windows toolkit announced today by Qualcomm Technologies. The company is expected to launch this device today at the event.