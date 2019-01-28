comscore
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 launched in India: Prices, availability and more
Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 launched in India: Prices, availability and more

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 are being made available in India with prices starting from Rs 83,999 and Rs 91,999 respectively.

  • Updated: January 28, 2019 1:56 PM IST
Microsoft has launched the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 in India today. Both devices will be made available from January 28 via e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart, as well as select retail stores of Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and other retailers across country.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 will be available starting Rs 83,999 and Rs 91,999 respectively. The top-end Surface Pro 6 model with Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage has been priced at Rs 139,999 (Rs 1.40 lakh). Similarly, the top-end Surface Laptop 2 model with Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage will cost Rs 148,999 (Rs 1.49 lakh) at offline stores.

“The Surface experience is one that supports users to build their vision and dreams. The beautiful and stylish hardware is an instrument that strings together our best solutions to help unleash users’ creativity and sharpen their focus on honing their craft. For users seeking to make new breakthroughs in 2019, Surface will be a perfect companion to bring their innovative ideas and thinking to life,” said Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager – Consumer & Devices, Microsoft India.

A couple of weeks back, Microsoft at its Media and Analyst Days 2019 in Bangalore showed the two new devices Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2. The new Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is the successor to Surface Pro after the company skipped Surface Pro 5. From the exterior, the Surface Pro 6 looks almost identical to its predecessor, but has slightly rounded edges.

The Surface Pro 6 gets a big bump inside with an option for 8th generation Intel Core CPU, the same 12.3-inch display, and up to 16GB of RAM. Microsoft claims battery life of 13.5 hours on the new model. The Surface Pro 6 starts at $899, making it a solid convertible, though it does lack an USB Type-C port.

Alongside the Surface Pro 6, Microsoft also announced the Surface Laptop 2 in October last year. It also retains the same design of its predecessor, but lacks USB Type-C port. Under the hood is an 8th generation Intel Core processor, which Microsoft claims will be 85 percent faster and there is double the RAM this year. There is a 13.5-inch display with a resolution of 2256×1504 pixels, and storage option of up to 1TB. Microsoft is still sticking with single USB 3.0 port, and Mini DisplayPort and claimed battery life of 14.5 hours.

  • Published Date: January 28, 2019 1:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 28, 2019 1:56 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C1 (2019) 32GB स्टोरेज के साथ फ्लिपकार्ट पर हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

रियलमी U1 में अब फिंगरप्रिंट से क्लिक होगी फोटो

व्हाट्सएप वेब में भी आया ये खास फीचर, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

नोकिया 1 प्लस का डिजाइन रेंडर और स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक, शाओमी के रेडमी गो को दे सकता है टक्कर

Redmi Note 7 का 128GB स्टोरेज वाला वेरिएंट इस हफ्ते होगा लॉन्च!

