Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 leaked

Software giant Microsoft is all set to host a hardware launch event tomorrow in Manhattan. It will kick off at 10:00 AM ET, which corresponds to 7:30PM IST. The event will be live-streamed on the Microsoft Surface event page. Ahead of the event, the leak has surfaced online hinting at the launch of Surface Pro 7. The 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 and ARM-powered Surface device is also expected.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 leak detailed

Tipster Evan Blass posted a series of photos on Twitter. Starting with Surface Pro 7, we can see the tablet with the kickstand, something that we have seen with the previous Surface Pro devices as well. From the images, we can see that the front has a touchscreen display with thick bezels on all four sides.

At the bottom, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has connectors for the smart keyboard. The USB Type-C and Type-A ports along with a microSD card slot are on the right. Along the back, you can also see a centrally placed camera module. Specifications of the Surface Pro 7 aren’t available at the moment.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

Besides the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, two new Surface Laptop 3 models are also likely to be announced. One will reportedly feature a 13-inch display, and the other will feature a 15-inch display. In the leaked photos, we can see the Gray color variant. From the images, we can make out that the right side only has one microSD card slot, and no other ports are visible. The left will likely have a USB Type-C port.

ARM-powered Surface

Microsoft will also reportedly release an ARM-powered Surface device. It will likely draw its power from a Snapdragon 8CX chipset. The in the leaked photo shows off the Surface Pro-like kickstand, two USB Type-C ports on the left, and a Surface-branded stylus. Blass also tweeted that a dual-screen surface will also be announced, but there are no leaked photos for the same.